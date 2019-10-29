If you are still trying to hang onto a bit of Arizona summer you might try some fresh mint to add to your ice tea or lemonade. For only one more week Michael Burgess with Just-a-Pinch will have eleven varieties of mint for you to choose from. Michael also has fresh thyme, sage and chives for that special dish at your next meal.
Spinning, Weaving, and Knitting
If you are one who thinks the old fashioned way of doing things still has its own special charm and appeal you’ll want to stop by Thunder Mountain Alpaca Ranch’s booth this week. Lisa and Melissa will be there demonstrating a spinning wheel and knitting. If we are lucky, Lisa might bring her rigid heddle loom to demonstrate. TMAR will also have lots of alpaca yarn, roving, ceramic yarn bowls, all natural dryer balls, alpaca socks, and handmade gifts for the Christmas holidays.
Gracewater Farms Sourdough Bread
This week, Trudy will be bringing her famous 100% organic sourdough bread made from freshly ground wheat or spelt. This was a family staple in their house for many years and now she is sharing the recipe with the rest of us. So if you have a hankering for home made sourdough bread, be sure to stop by Trudy’s booth this week and pick up a few loaves.
Sweet and Spicy
This week the Simmons Honey Ranchito will have their popular Green Tomatillo Salsa. They are stocked up and ready to spice up your next meal or family get together. If you have a healthy sweet tooth then their Desert Wildflower Honey might do the trick. As always, the Simmons will have their jams and jellies made with local seasonal fruits. If you are looking for eggs be sure to get there early, because they only have a limited supply.
Fresh Milk and Cream
The Golden Rule Dairy will have their rich milk and cream dairy products from their Jersey cows. If you never had fresh Jersey milk or cream you are in for a real treat. You might also want to try their healthy granolas. These “stick to your bones” cereals make the perfect healthy breakfast choice. They have pumpkin spice (made with garden pumpkin puree and special spices) and Healthy Crunch (unsweetened with nuts and seeds).
Apples and Fresh Living Lettuce
Tom Hanson with Hilltop Hydroponics will be on hand this week with his living lettuce, spring mix, arugula, kale, and microgreens. Tom will also have European cucumbers, and cherry tomatoes.
Beatty Orchard will be back again this week with Galarina, Fuji, Querina, Ber’s Special, Chieftain, Ida Red, Winesay, Granny Smith, Rome, Mustsu and whatever else they can find time to pick for you. So if you like old world apples or just trying something new, be sure to check out Edith Beatty’s booth and try some of her wonderful apples grown in beautiful Miller Canyon.
For a full list of this week’s vendors and all their produce and products please see this week’s Farmers Market newsletter at www.sierravistafarmersmarkets.com.
We hope to see you all at the market this Thursday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Submitted by William Struse