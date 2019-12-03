We hope you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving Holiday and you managed to keep dry. It has rained for the past two Thursdays and I’m happy to say that the National Weather Service does not forecast any rain for this Thursday’s market. In fact, they say it’s supposed to be “mostly sunny.” That would be a nice change.
How about that rain, though? Out here in Hereford, we got nearly 9 inches of rain over the past two weeks, that’s well over half our annual average rainfall for the year! What a great way to head into the final weeks of 2019.
This Week at the Market
Edith Beatty will be back with her apples. She’ll have Bert’s Special, Fuji, Yellow Delicious, Chieftain, Granny Smith (Large & Medium), Rome, and No Name. Edith is happy to report that her apples are especially clean having been washed by 10 inches of rain over the past two stormy weeks up in Miller Canyon. The Beattys have gotten nearly 30 inches of rain so far this year.
The Simmons Honey Ranchito will have their special varieties of jams and jellies this week. For those of you with a healthy sweet tooth, they’ll also have their Mesquite and Desert Wildflower honey in various sizes.
It’s that time of year again when Sky Island Brand Meats reminds you to order your all natural Criollo Rib Roasts for your Christmas or New Year’s party. Talk to Dennis, Allie, or Flavie this Thursday at the market.
For those of you asking about Shelly Flanigan’s cake pops, we are happy to let you know that she will be back this week. If you want a really unique and classy desert for you holiday party, stop by Shelly’s booth and ask her about her cake pops. She will also have toffee.
Tom Hanson will be on hand with his Hilltop Hydroponic living lettuce, arugula, kale, bok choy, endive, tomatoes and microgreens (radish and sunflower). For some of the most beautiful greens around, be sure to stop by Tom’s booth and pick up some of his great produce. If you are interested in how Tom grows his greens be sure to ask. Tom is a wealth of information about hydroponics.
Janet Amos will have her Ketoluscious baked goods at the market this Thursday. For those of you who missed her two weeks ago because of the rainy Thursday before Thanksgiving, this week is your chance to stock up on healthy Keto gingerbread cookies, cake, cookies, and other fine baked goods. Remember that Janet takes orders for Keto bread, bagels, and whole cakes. Be sure to stop by her booth and place your orders for the holiday season. Oh, and this week Janet will be carrying Four Kings Granola for you granola lovers out there.
If high octane desserts is what you crave, you’ll love Dolce Amore’s coffee tiramisu, strawberry tiramisu, cookies, and cakes. Teresa takes orders, so if you want to impress your guests for your next holiday party be sure to get your cake and tiramisu orders in early.
Remember, all of December we’ll have additional artisan vendors on hand so you can find those perfect handmade gifts for your friends and family. Copper Canyon will have their bowl and plate cozies, along with a Buy One – Get One Free special on their clothes. Greenstone will have their jewelry and an entirely new pottery selection. Jim Williams is now making “Lazy Susans” and will have a few in stock at the market this week along with his special 30 caliber bolt action pen and pencil sets you’ll have to see to believe. Laflamme will be there this week with their pallet furniture and some of their whimsical bird feeders. On the other side of the walkway Bernie and Bill will be back with their assorted selection of Christmas ornaments for your trees.
Don’t forget this week we will be having our final $100 Like and Comment contest of 2019. Be sure to visit our Facebook page to enter for your chance to win $100 in Farmers Market tokens accepted at all of our Sierra Vista Farmers Market vendor booths.
For a full list of all our vendors and their produce and products please see our weekly vendor newsletter at: www.sierravistafarmersmarkets.com Hope to see you all at this Thursday’s farmers market between 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Park.