Fireworks used within Sierra Vista city limits must be used on private property and with the permission of the property owner.
Current permissible consumer fireworks can be used in Arizona onlyfrom June 24-July 6 and Dec. 24-Jan. 3.
Fireworks may NOT be used on state-owned or public property, such as parks, schools, streets and alleyways, without a permit from the fire marshal.
Violation of state and local laws regarding fireworks type, location or handling classifies as a Class 3 misdemeanor and civil litigation can follow any property damage caused.
Fireworks safety practices
Always practice common sense and general safety guidelines when operating fireworks.
To avoid being a nuisance to neighbors (which would make the use of even legal fireworks illegal), be sure to check with anybody nearby before using fireworks that would cause a lot of smoke, sparking or noise.
Always read and follow manufacturer instructions to avoid safety hazards and illegal handling.
Only use fireworks in safe, open areas without combustible materials or vegetation.
Have a hose or bucket of water on hand to immerse fireworks once they are done going off; packaging can stay flaming even after going off, so dousing the firework can prevent accidents.
Fireworks types
All fireworks sold in stores in Arizona have been inspected and comply with state and local laws.
Legal fireworks include:
Sparklers
Smoke devices
Novelties, such as party poppers
Ground-based sparkling devices
Using aerial fireworks without a permit is prohibited under state law. Illegal fireworks include:
Sky and bottle rockets
Firecrackers
Roman candles
Any device that launches airborne fireworks
Fireworks sales
Currently, permissible consumer fireworks can be sold in Arizona only from May 20-July 6 and Dec. 10-Jan. 3. Fireworks cannot be sold to anyone younger than 16.
Do not allow children to operate fireworks, and supervise children with novelty fireworks such as sparklers.
According to city of Sierra Vista Fire Marshal Don Foster, sparklers are a leading cause of Fourth of July injuries. Reaching up to 1,200 degress Farenheit, sparklers can cause contact burns if handled incorrectly.
Submitted by Sierra Vista Fire and Medical Services.
