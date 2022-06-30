Sierra Vista novelist talks about her craft, writing for Hollywood and TV

SIERRA VISTA — Sierra Vista’s Denise A. Agnew is an award-winning author of more than 69 novels and several optioned screenplays. Her screenplay, “House of Lies,” was purchased in 2021 and was made into a movie by Filmstreet Productions starring Lindsay Hartley. She has collaborated with producers Marie D. Jones on the TV series “Crash” and Brian Keith Ellis on the TV series “6.”
She is a writer/producer, a paranormal investigator, a reiki master, a certified creativity coach and an evidential medium.
The Herald/Review sat down with Agnew to learn more about her extraordinary success, writing for TV and movies, her approach to fiction writing, her ability to write in different genres and how she became represented by a top literary management company.
Herald/Review: When did you believe you had the ability and confidence to write fiction professionally?
Denise Agnew: I’ve been writing since I was 14. The first ego boost for my writing came from my high school creative writing teacher, who extensively praised my writing. She created an award for me that hadn’t been given out before and presented it to me at the high school awards ceremony. Before that, I didn’t think I had any talent at all in writing, at least not until I started taking her classes. I never thought about writing for publication until around 1991, when my husband asked me why I wasn’t trying to get published. Confidence, for a writer, is a nebulous thing. It ebbs and flows. That’s my experience, and many of my writing friends also feel this way. It depends on your current situation, the book you’re writing, things like that. There are a lot of ups and downs with most of us.
H/R: What authors influenced you and what do you read now? Are you looking for anything particular when you read, or is it for enjoyment?
DA: Reading for me is pure enjoyment. I’ve been a big reader since I was very young. Early influences for me include Dean Koontz, Stephen King, Edgar Allan Poe, Kathleen Woodiwiss, Victoria Holt, Phyllis Whitney and a host of gothic romance writers of the ‘70s. I simply enjoyed their writing, and I wanted to write like them. These days, I read a ton of different authors in a lot of different genres, although Dean Koontz and Stephen King are still solid favorites. If it is a romance novel I’m reading, I want a great plot and characters, and if it is a scary/horror/paranormal read then I’m looking for the same thing. It takes a lot to “scare” me, and in a horror story I want something creepy, unique and that genuinely gives me a thrill. A story needs to transport me into that world in order to keep my attention.
H/R: You’ve written nearly 70 novels— where does this flow come from? How long does it take you to write a novel, and are you planning your next book in the middle of writing one?
DA: Where the flow comes from … that is also situational and depends on the topic, story, plot and characters I’m creating. For me, it isn’t a logical process and therefore, it is difficult for me to think of it as quantifiable, or even where it evolves from. I’ve been highly imaginative since I was a wee kid, so it’s always there. It never gets shut off. There’s always another idea just percolating in the background.
I’ve written two contemporary romance books that took four weeks to write a first draft and perhaps a couple of weeks more to polish the story and complete edits. That is … each story took six weeks total to write. My historical novels have taken me anywhere from three to five months to write including research, writing and rewriting or tweaking the story. It also depends on the amount of research I do. Sometimes I’ll have story ideas come to me while I’m writing another story. I just write down the idea and continue my current project. I don’t create many series these days, but who knows what I’ll do in the future.
H/R: I once heard best-selling John Grisham talk about how he writes. He’s extremely linear. He starts with a very rough outline, begins from point A, then goes to B, C, D, etc. He rarely goes backward (for an event in a character’s past) and by the time he gets down to Q, R and S, he said he better know how the book is going to end. Do you work in a linear framework?
DA: I’m more what people in the writing world might call a “pantser” — someone who writes by the seat of their pants. My process as a novelist isn’t as rigid as John Grisham’s. I don’t usually spend significant time plotting a story before I start writing. I almost never outline. Outlining a story kills my interest in it. My brain says, “Well, you’ve outlined it, there is the story. I’m done.” So the book won’t get written that way. I have to discover a lot of the story as I write it in order for my creativity to function. I may have the characters, the place and the main theme/plot idea in my head when I start writing, but I rarely know exactly what the ending of my story is going to be. An exception to that was my Roman Britain historical romance “For A Roman’s Heart.” I knew the end scene of that story before I knew anything else about the rest of the novel.
H/R: You’ve written in at least eight different genres. To me, it sounds like someone running the 100-yard dash suddenly deciding to throw shot put, then running the marathon and a pole vault event. Most authors center on one specific genre most of their career. Why so many genres? Is it difficult to change gears from one genre to another?
DA: I’ve always been a very curious, nosy person and interested in many different topics. When I get an idea to write a story about something, I immediately write down that idea. My mind goes to a lot of places. I call it “all the things” thinking. It is the way I’ve always been. I tried staying in one lane in the romance writing industry early in my writing career after someone said I should. Big mistake for my creativity. It was agonizing to be cornered into something I didn’t want to do. I simply can’t be happy writing in one genre or even one sub-genre within an overarching genre, even though conventional wisdom says that is what a fiction author is supposed to do. I find it extremely boring and uncreative to stay in one lane. If someone said to me tomorrow that I absolutely had to write in one genre and stick within it and never write anything out of that box, I’d just stop writing altogether. It’s never been difficult for me to switch around to different genres. Part of creativity, to me, is in “allowing” yourself to write what you want to write rather than telling yourself to sit down, shut up and fit into a box.
H/R: Do you find that one genre gives you a better platform for a story?
DA: I’d say that my best books … the ones I’m most proud of and probably find the most creativity within are historical novels. That could be historical romance or historical horror/paranormal. That being said, I have contemporary stories that I was extremely inspired to write and really flowed well for me.
H/R: Let’s talk about screenwriting. Unlike writing a novel which has more scenic description, character development and atmospheric background, screenwriting is written in a sequence of dialogue with minimal description. When did you develop a flair for screenwriting, and do you feel one compliments the other?
DA: I used to think I couldn’t write screenplays. or that I’d never be interested in doing it. I had this idea in my head that it was difficult, and I wouldn’t be able to do it. When Marie D. Jones first optioned my books “Love From The Ashes” and “Blackout” for Where’s Lucy Productions, and I started talking with her, she encouraged me to give screenwriting a shot. So in about 2016, I wrote my first horror screenplay. I discovered that I loved it. Shortly after that, we started writing screenplays together. I haven’t written many novels or novellas since then. I’m concentrating on the screenplays right now, but I did publish a couple of horror novellas and a collection of horror short stories since 2016. Marie and I also wrote novella versions of two screenplays. We have some novel ideas in mind coming up. Half the battle is in realizing you can do something and then after that just keep going with it. I’d say novel writing and screenwriting definitely complement each other.
H/R: How were you able to break through in Hollywood with several optioned screenplays? Have any been made into movies?
DA: Producers/production companies option screenplays or TV pilots which they seriously believe they can make into a movie/TV series, but they aren’t buying it yet because they may need funding and other factors. Selling a screenplay can happen at some point after the option, or a producer/film company might buy a screenplay outright and skip the option altogether. Just because a screenplay or TV pilot is optioned doesn’t guarantee it will be made. If a screenplay is purchased, there is a bigger chance it will get made. I have sold one screenplay, “House of Lies,” a thriller, that was purchased in 2021 and has already been made. There’s no real formula for when/how or if a screenwriter will break through, but having a literary agent/manager who concentrates on screenwriting/TV pilots is a big help. I joke around that having an agent/manager gives a screenwriter “street cred” with producers. Producers and film/TV companies see the agent/manager as a sort of screening process. As for how I was able to break through, this business is a lot about timing. Being in the right place at the right time.
H/R: What was it like collaborating with Marie D. Jones and Brian Ellis on writing a TV series?
DA: Working with them has been great. I never thought I’d want to write with a partner, but what it proved to me is that if you have the right writing partner, you can find inspiration in many places and work well together. Yes, you have to compromise and work things out, but if you’re flexible and open-minded that isn’t a problem.
H/R: How did you come to have Gandolfo Helin and Fountain Literary Management represent you, and what has that experience been like for you?
DA: Marie was already represented by the literary management company, so when we started writing together the agency wanted to take me on as well. I’ve had three literary agents before Gandolfo Helin and Fountain, but they didn’t represent screenplays. Having a manager is different from having an agent in several ways and in the case with this company, we have a manager and an agent at the same time. It’s been a learning experience discovering the difference between those two positions and how they assist a writer in their career.
H/R: You’re also a paranormal investigator, a reki master and a medium. How did this occur, and have they played into your writing?
DA: Paranormal investigator … well, I’ve been that my whole life. I’ve been interested in the esoteric since I was a child. I’ve belonged to two different paranormal investigation teams, although my current team … we haven’t investigated in a long time. Becoming a reiki master was another one of those things I wanted to understand how to do, so I just took the courses and there you are. As for mediumship, I’ve also been a medium my whole life. Because of my huge imagination I discounted a lot of what I felt and heard as being just that … imagination. When I took a course on intuition back in 2018 the instructor gave us a few exercises that made me realize that I had mediumship abilities. I already knew I was psychic, but the mediumship thing was like a hit over the head. I have done a lot of readings, but I am looking forward to doing even more. All of these things inform my fiction. My first screenplay, “Creeps,” had a reiki master within it … she helped cure a house of its haunting.
H/R: Talk about your writing process. Do you follow a strict schedule and aim for a certain amount of words per day?
DA: Generally speaking, I’m a free bird. When it comes to writing novels, I don’t have a strict schedule either for when I write or the number of words/chapters in a day. I used to be more consistent in trying the whole you must write every single day thing, but I’ve drifted away from that. Marie and I almost always have more than one screenwriting idea/TV pilot, but we toss around which idea we want to write next. Sometimes we will write a “treatment” for a screenplay that our agent/manager can pitch to producers, and we don’t write the entire screenplay in that case. When we are writing a screenplay, one person will write 10 pages, then hand it over to the other writing partner. Sometimes if one of us is on a roll, we’ll go over 10 pages and that’s fine. When I get pages back from Marie, I read over what she’s changed or added and then go on with my next 10 pages. I might contact her if I have questions, etc. It is a back-and-forth thing.
H/R: Finally, what is next in Denise Agnew’s writing career?
DA: Marie and I are working on a cosmic horror screenplay and have an idea for yet another horror screenplay. We have romantic comedy treatments and screenplays out there in the universe floating around, and hopefully a producer will snag them. Marie and I also have plans to co-author some novels. So there are more than enough things for me to do and keep me out of trouble in the future.