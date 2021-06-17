SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Symphony Association is presenting Music at Twilight Saturday evening at 6:30.
The event is in the Discovery Gardens at the University of Arizona Sierra Vista campus, 1140 N. Colombo.
Billed as a “casual summer evening event” with a wide range of beautifully performed music by symphony members and Cochise Music Teachers Association instructors and students, the production features vocal and instrumental performances.
“They will be performing everything from Irish folk tunes to classical and contemporary music,” said Susan MacGregor, Sierra Vista Symphony Association office manager. “The event features strings, guitar, flute and electric piano. It’s quite a talented group.”
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at sierravistasymphony.org, through Eventbrite and at the door. Organizers encourage purchasing tickets prior to the concert.
While seating is provided, attendees are welcome to bring a comfortable lawn chair.
“We’ll be serving light refreshments with water, coffee and tea,” MacGregor said.
Saturday’s event marks the symphony’s first production without COVID restrictions of social distancing, face coverings and limiting the number of attendees.
“So, it’s great to have the symphony back performing for the community the way we’ve been doing all these years,” MacGregor said.
“Be sure to watch for the brass quintet performance at the Klein Center for the Performing Arts at 7 p.m. July 24,” said MacGregor, who said the concert carries an American and patriotic music theme.