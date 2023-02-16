When the Sierra Vista Community Chorus takes the stage on March 3 for its 17th annual Gospel Concert, the group will be delivering a production brimming with rich, soulful music.
“I’m so proud of the chorus,” said director Roger Bayes. “I think they sound better than ever. I know our audience will have a foot-stomping, knee-slapping, hand-clapping good time at this concert.”
The 65-member chorus will present gospel music that includes a range of old spirituals along with a selection of contemporary numbers. In addition to the full chorus, smaller ensembles will be performing. They include High Desert Sound, a 30-member women’s barbershop chorus directed by Linda Gilbert; Dream Weavers, a mixed ensemble; the Joyful Noise men’s quartet; and the Highlighters barbershop quartet.
The program also includes a guest performance by Rhythmix, a Buena High School group directed by Marnie Goulding.
“Our concert will feature a nice selection of old time gospel songs like ‘Ain’t-a That Good News,’ ‘Ride in that Chariot’ and ‘Old Time Hymn Medley,’ ” Gilbert said. “ ‘You Raise Me Up,’ ‘Hallelujah,’ ‘Operator’ and ‘Down to the River to Pray’ are other favorites the audience will enjoy.”
Gilbert, who serves as a chorus spokesperson, said Bayes has found “very exciting music” for the upcoming program.
Filled with selections by the full chorus, smaller ensembles and high-powered solos, Gilbert said the gospel concert draws an enthusiastic crowd every year.
The production’s grand finale, “A House of Gold,” is a rousing hand-clapper written by Hank Williams.
“We’ve used this as our finale for the last 16 gospel concerts, and it’s always a popular way to close the program,” Gilbert noted.
Also, the Sierra Vista Community Chorus’ annual spring concert, “It’s a Grand Night for Singing,” will be presented at the Klein Center for the Performing Arts at Buena High School on May 13. The spring program features song selections from Disney and Andrew Lloyd Webber, as well as a number of patriotic songs. Tickets are $15 for adults, while children 12 and younger are admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult. Tickets will go on sale about a month before the concert.
For information about the chorus or upcoming productions, call Martha Conklin at 520-378-0730 or email mafaconk@gmail.com.
