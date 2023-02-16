When the Sierra Vista Community Chorus takes the stage on March 3 for its 17th annual Gospel Concert, the group will be delivering a production brimming with rich, soulful music.

“I’m so proud of the chorus,” said director Roger Bayes. “I think they sound better than ever. I know our audience will have a foot-stomping, knee-slapping, hand-clapping good time at this concert.”

