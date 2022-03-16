Charles Hancock, vice president of the Southwest Association of Buffalo Soldiers, recently accepted a cashier's check from David Perryman from the sales of the outfield fence from Foster Memorial Baseball Field.
In July 1943, Sarah Foster, along with the Fort Huachuca commander, Col. Edwin N. Hardy, dedicated a baseball field named after her late husband, Andrew Rube Foster, on Sunday, July 18. Brig. Gen. Benjamin O. Davis of the Inspector General's Department in Washington, D.C., was on hand for the dedication of Foster Memorial Baseball Field.
Andrew "Rube" Foster was born Sept. 17, 1879, and died Dec. 9, 1930. He was an American baseball player, manager and executive in the Negro Leagues. He was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1981.
Foster is considered by historians to have been perhaps the best African-American pitcher of the first decade of the 1900s. He founded and managed the Chicago American Giants, one of the most successful Black baseball teams of the pre-integration era. Most notably, he organized the Negro National League, the first long-lasting professional league for African-American ballplayers, which operated from 1920 to 1931. He is known as the "Father of Black Baseball.”
David Perryman, a lifetime member and co-founder of the SWABS, had the foresight to save the outfield fence from Foster Field and sold it for charitable contributions. The proceeds from the sale of the fence were donated to the SWABS general fund.