WILLCOX – The whir of gears and wheels will resonate through the crisp morning air on Sept. 2, as cyclists convene to ride 8, 33 or 66 miles around picturesque Willcox in the annual Willcox Flyer Bike Race.
The upcoming bike race holds dual significance: it serves as a tribute to the memory of Matt Peterson, and also stands as the primary financial pillar supporting the Small Town, Big Dreams initiative.
This local nonprofit scholarship program designed to help Willcox students learn and grow by taking full advantage of educational/vocational opportunities.
They offer scholarships to junior and graduating scholars supporting their success in college or vocational school. They also offer Teaching Scholars Programs to positively enhance local classrooms by assisting educators.
Matt was a Willcox kid.
“My big brother, Matt, got into cycling when he was 13. His first ride was The Magic Circle in Willcox. His love affair with the bike began,” Matt’s brother-in-law, Brian Nash, said.
He was tragically killed when he was 29 while on a training ride.
We spoke with Betty Peterson, Matt’s mom, a few months ago about starting the scholarship program in 2009, compelled in part by her own experience as a Willcox High teacher in the 1980’s.
She tells a poignant story of a student, motivated, smart, disciplined, but unable to realize her potential without support. That student later returned to school, becoming a college grad in her 30s, and becoming a teacher.
Her two decades as a sophomore English teacher gave her an acute awareness of the need to increase opportunities and possibilities for local students.
Finally, it would be a tragedy that would compel Betty to act, when in 2008 the family suffered the loss of her son Matthew.
He died while bicycling, a passion of his, in the hills of Cupertino, California. Three cyclists were struck, with two killed by a sleepy driver.
She remembers Matt as a motivator, enthusiastic and committed at achieving his goals.
“I used to discuss the program I wanted to start with Matt. He always encouraged me to move on it, but the project was too big. I didn’t want to send just one student to school, I wanted to make that choice available for every student.
When you go through something like that, you just want to do something for your community, to keep his spirit alive,” she said.
Betty said family and Matt’s classmates encouraged her to move on the idea.
The organization raises funds in two ways, private donation with a 100% passthrough to recipients, and proceeds from The Willcox Flyer Bike Ride.
The ride happens on the Saturday of Labor Day is hosted by Roca Motion, with all proceeds being donated to the org.
“Brian and Melinda Nash, my son-in-law and daughter, organize the race. We have had as many as 500 bike riders come to Wilcox,” Betty said.
Last year they awarded $25,000 in grants, gave thousands to local school libraries, and currently help 23 local scholars, many of which are first generation college attendees.
“The Willcox Flyer started in his honor, but over the years it has grown bigger than Matt. We’ve been able to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars and encourage advanced education for over 50 students from Willcox. This is way more than a bike ride for us. It means a lot to Small Town, Big Dreams, Community of Willcox and obviously our family. We hope you will join us Saturday, September 2nd for a beautiful ride!” Nash said.
Melinda Nash said riders will leave Railroad Avenue Park and Wilcox and the riders head up highway 186 toward the Chiricahua National Monument.
“There's three aid stations along the way, and roads are open, but you know, if travel could be avoided, or we ask that they postpone it if possible. Just be aware of cyclists on the road,” she said.
Mike Allen, an 88-year-old Willcox resident and 1964 Olympian who has typically led the 8-mile family jaunt will ride the 66-miler this year.
The race starts at 7 a.m., with cyclist gathering about an hour before.
More info find Willcox Flyer on Facebook or register at rocamotionevents.com