willcox-flyer1.jpg

About 500 riders are expected for this year's Willcox Flyer Bike Race. 

 WILLCOX FLYER

 WILLCOX – The whir of gears and wheels will resonate through the crisp morning air on Sept. 2, as cyclists convene to ride 8, 33 or 66 miles around picturesque Willcox in the annual Willcox Flyer Bike Race. 

The upcoming bike race holds dual significance: it serves as a tribute to the memory of Matt Peterson, and also stands as the primary financial pillar supporting the Small Town, Big Dreams initiative. 

willcox-flyer-2022image.jpg

The 11th Annual Willcox Flyer will take off Saturday.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?