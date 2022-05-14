Hello, history fans. In last week’s episode, Richard Gird was married. In this week’s episode, we see Charleston becoming a retail powerhouse on the San Pedro.
The mines brought the mills, and the mills brought the workers, in droves. Millville itself could not support these men and their families, so of necessity, Charleston was born. Stores and services would be required, and enterprising individuals moved in as quickly as possible to provide every need, and more.
Reporting in real time, a correspondent from the Tucson Daily Citizen told the latest news of Charleston, including a great deal of information about the general merchandise store of Springer and Detoy. Detoy would later leave the partnership, and Albert Springer would sell Detoy’s interest to his new partner, Sidney Hackes.
After the firm later went under, Albert Springer became a cashier at the Pima (later Cochise County) Bank at Tombstone. The following article, by an unnamed writer, appeared in the Citizen on Nov. 13, 1880.
“A Citizen correspondent at Charleston reports: It is astonishing that this place, comparatively of recent growth, is visited daily by troops of strangers, some merely coming for the sake of the pleasant drives with which the vicinity abounds, but the majority making arrangements to locate themselves permanently, which is a noticeable fact, for new buildings are everyday commenced, and those already in progress are hurried toward completion.
“The commodious and well known business house of Messrs. Springer & Detoy cannot be passed without comment. Situated on the main street, we find their noted establishment replete with a full new stock of general merchandise, comprising a full selection of dress, ladies’ and gents’ furnishing, household, grocery, toilet and fancy goods. Their new crockery department has been selected with special regard to the requirements of this country, and their patent lamps, fine glass ware, choice dinner and tea sets of excellent quality and durability, attract many patrons to their establishment.
“The grocery department strewed with delicious California and foreign fruits, preserves, canned goods and jellies, the choicest and most popular brands of imported and domestic cigars, and the large assortment of liquors and cordials too numerous to mention, and the hardware department, where you can procure everything that is indispensable to the household and of utility, from the smallest tack to bulky wheelbarrow — make it indeed a very desirable establishment for the inhabitants and the visitors to the town. I write this as an acknowledgement for the courtesy extended and shown me by both Messrs. Springer and Detoy during my short sojourn with them…”
During the latter partnership of the same store, known as “Springer and Hackes,” they offered a whiskey bottled in San Francisco that came with a custom label on it saying “BOTTLED EXPRESSLY FOR SPRINGER AND HACKES, Charleston A.T.”
But the article gives the subtle unstated impression that Springer and Detoy may well have been the only firm in Charleston offering such an array. By the winter of 1880, other stores in Charleston were also serious competition for this firm, so much so that Springer and Hackes would later go out of business. What is more likely is that this “article” is a form of paid advertising, which was a recurring practice in the newspaper business in that day.
Still, it does give a feel for the store, but more importantly is gives a feel in its opening sentences of the boom that Charleston was experiencing.
Wild game was more prevalent on the valley floor at this time, and occasionally something unusual was brought back to Charleston as a trophy. A hunter from Charleston looking for lesser game ran into a young lion who may have strayed from safer and more typical areas for him.
“A Charleston sportsman who was out on the Huachuca mesa, about two miles from town, encountered game a trifle larger than he was looking for. Being in search of quail, he had both barrels of his shot gun loaded with fine shot, and while beating through the grass and the bushes ran on to a young mountain lion. The beast preparing for a spring, he took chances and fired, both charges luckily taking deadly effect in the animal’s head. The trophy was brought into Charleston and created quite a stir.”