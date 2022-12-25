PHOENIX — New Arizona moms and dads aren't choosing the names for their children this year that their parents selected for them.

New figures from the state Department of Health Services show the names that were most popular a quarter century have all but disappeared from this year's Top 20 list.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?