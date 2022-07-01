The sights and sounds of fireworks are an integral part of Fourth of July celebrations, and done responsibly they provide great entertainment. But the joy can be tempered quickly when fireworks-related accidents occur. Sierra Vista Fire Marshall Don Foster spoke with the Herald/Review about staying safe while still having fun.
Herald/Review: What are the legal guidelines for fireworks in Sierra Vista?
Don Foster: Currently in Arizona fireworks can be sold from May 20 to July 6 so that takes care of the Fourth of July, and Dec. 10 to Jan. 3, which takes care of New Year's. And they can’t be sold to anyone under the age of 16. You can use them anywhere within city limits, but it has to be on private property with the permission of the property owner.
H/R: Are there things that make fireworks especially unsafe in Arizona?
DF: Anytime you’re in a hot, dry climate like Sierra Vista where you also get high winds that can be a problem. Windy, hot and dry is a bad prescription for a fire. That’s why airborne fireworks are so bad because you can’t control where it goes. They could land on your neighbor’s house – or a roof or in trees and then start a fire.
H/R: How have recent Fourth of July’s panned out for the fire department?
DF: Last year wasn’t so bad, but the year before, that was madness. There were so many fireworks going off all over town. Last year I don’t recall any specific incidents, but the year before we had several brush fires we had to put out.
H/R: Sprinklers are really common fireworks, but are they safe?
DF: Sprinklers get up to 1,200 degrees and if you get up super close to them, of course you can get burned. And people think if one sprinkler is good, then 40 is even better. And some people do things like tie them all together and in that quantity they can actually explode. If you use sprinklers according to the manufacturers specs and have adult supervision and don’t hand it to a 4-year-old and expect them not to hurt themselves, then you’re OK.
H/R: What safety precautions can people take to prevent fires resulting from fireworks?
DF: If you’re going to be setting off fireworks have a bucket of water ready and as soon as you’re done grab a pair of tongs and let them soak overnight. And have something ready to use like a water hose. And use common sense because just because you can do it doesn’t mean you should do it. Use fireworks in an area that gives you enough space. If you don’t have enough land and enough area to use fireworks in a safe manner, then you put yourself and your neighbors at risk.
H/R: Drones are showing up at fireworks shows, is this a concern?
DF: If we have a bunch of drones in that area we’ll have to stop the show. It’s not safe and we have had some problems in the past. It is alluring to try to film the show, but drones could come down anywhere. If you have a drone that is not the time to use it.
H/R: Can grilling and cooking out be a special problem on the Fourth of July?
DF: Make sure your equipment is in good working order. Grill in a well-ventilated area and don’t try to grill in the house — that is not a good idea, but some people actually try to do that. Most fires are kitchen fires when people forget or leave the food unattended. If you use charcoal and there are ashes blowing, get a hose on it right away.
H/R: Any other advice for a safe Fourth of July?
DF: We have a lot of (veterans) here and that could create issues with people that suffer from PTSD. Check with your neighbors to see that they’re OK with fireworks and bring pets inside the house. And make sure your pets are tagged so if they do run away because of the fireworks they are easier to locate.
In addition to people, pet safety is a concern during the fireworks as many dogs react poorly to all the noise, smoke and flashes of light. The American Kennel Club offers these tips.
Keep your dog away from fireworks, and don’t take them outside during fireworks.
Make sure your dog has proper identification so if they escape there is a better chance they will be returned.
Create a safe haven for your dog where they will feel comfortable. The pet should be in a calming environment beforehand. Dogs are den animals and they're looking for that cave to get away from it all.
Keep them away from closets and windows so that they can’t hear or see fireworks.
Play white noise and try leaving a fan, TV or radio on to help mask the sounds of the fireworks.
Comfort your dog
Local Greater Sierra Vista Kennel Club member Jill Stout also offers some advice on keeping dogs in good shape during the fireworks, and learned from past experiences the dangers that fireworks can pose for dogs.
“My dogs are OK with fireworks (Stout has several Great Danes)," she said. "But I have had dogs in the past with issues. We have turned up the TV louder and given them a safe place to snuggle in, like a closet or the bathroom. We don’t baby them if they are afraid — it seems to reinforce the fear. We have never left them alone in the evenings around the Fourth — just in case. We made the mistake years ago by going to the store and came home to the dog having jumped through a plate glass window. An emergency vet visit and many stitches later, we decided to never leave them alone again. We close curtains and windows, double-lock gates and make sure there is no way they can jump out or over fences.”