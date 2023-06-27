Cast members from the 1993 movie "Tombstone" gathered in The Town Too Tough to Die last weekend to to greet fans, pose for photos and sign autographs as the feature celebrated its 30th year. An animated Lisa Collins, who portrayed Louisa Earp, interacts with a fan during the event on Saturday.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
This moment with Peter Sherayko appears to be taken directly from the movie as he talks with others inside of Wyatt Earp's Oriental Saloon on Allen Street. Sherayko portrayed Texas Jack Vermillion.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Billy Zane chats with 30th reunion attendees in between autographs.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Dana Wheeler-Nicholson, who was Mattie Earp in the 1993 production, chats with a fan.
Gazing across a room filled with fans, Dana Wheeler-Nicholson, probably better known as Mattie Earp in the movie "Tombstone," smiles as she’s approached by an 1880s-clad lady requesting an autograph.
“I’m a huge fan of 'Tombstone,' and all the actors that did such a fantastic job of bringing us back into this town’s Old West era,” said Oklahoma resident Bonnie Hughes, who was in Tombstone for the movie’s 30th cast reunion last weekend. “I love Western movies, and 'Tombstone' is my all-time favorite. It’s such a thrill to meet the cast members.”
Ten of the movie’s actors sat through two autograph and photo sessions on Saturday and Sunday, greeting fans and answered questions.
“There were thousands of people in town throughout the weekend, and all 10 stars were thrilled with the fans that came out to see them,” said Gordon Anderson, event organizer and producer. “There were lines of people — at times two blocks long — waiting to get into the different venues to see the stars, and no one complained about the wait. It was a great experience for everyone.”
Actress Lisa Collins, who played Morgan Earp’s wife, Louisa, in the movie, came from Sydney, Australia, to reconnect with fellow actors and visit fans.
“Louisa came to Tombstone as a young bride, a newly wed, from Missouri,” Collins said while describing her role in the movie. “She and Morgan came here with great hopes about a happy life together, but those hopes were quickly dashed when Morgan was murdered and she became a widow.”
Collins said she loved filming the movie and is thrilled that so many people are still excited about it 30 years later.
Wheeler-Nicholson, who played Wyatt Earp’s laudanum-addicted wife, Mattie, echoed Collins’ comment with, “This crowd is fantastic. All of us are so pleased that people love this movie as much as we do,” she said. “It’s unreal for a movie to have this kind of life for so many years, and we’re absolutely thrilled.”
Joanna Pacula, Doc Holliday’s girlfriend, Kate, said the crowd turnout was far better than she and her co-stars expected and marveled at the “huge number of loyal fans” the event drew.
Actor Billy Zane — the movie’s dynamic Mr. Fabian — attended the 25th anniversary event in Tombstone five years ago.
“Five years couldn’t have come back around soon enough,” he said with a smile. “This is the warmest reception ever. This community and the community of fans are some of the most loyal and tight-knight we’ve ever experienced.”
The gathering kicked off Friday evening with a presentation by Mark Sankey, Mescal Movie Set marketing director, who talked about some of the scenes filmed on the movie set when "Tombstone" was produced in 1993.
Sankey’s presentation was one of two symposiums held at historic Schieffelin Hall and emceed by Julie Ann Ream. A second symposium Saturday evening featured the movie’s cast members, where they shared stories and gave fans opportunities to ask questions.
Describing himself as “a huge 'Tombstone' movie fan,” James Madewell traveled from Fort Worth, Texas, to meet the actors and collect signatures and photos.
“I love this,” he said. “This is the best time I’ve ever had. If I were to sum this up, I would say that meeting these actors after all these years is an amazing, once-in-a-lifetime experience.”
For Adam Franklin, the best part of the event was meeting Robert Burke, the movie's Frank McLaury.
"I'm a big fan of his," Franklin said. "I liked him when he played in Law and Order SUV and I liked him in the movie 'Tombstone.' When I saw he was going to be here, I decided to make the trip from Phoenix to see him. All the stars were great, but he's my favorite."
Similar comments resonated among fans and actors throughout the weekend, said TJ Johnson, a member of Tombstone Forward, an organization that promotes the town.
“This event is a great success," he said on Saturday. "The stars are thrilled with the crowd, and are wonderful to deal with. They love their fans and their fans love them.”
