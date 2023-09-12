oravec

Rebecca Oravec stands outside her classroom at a mural project her class created through CommunityShare.

 Jamie Verwys Green Valley News

Rebecca Oravec knew she wanted to work with kids since her first job as a party host at a bowling alley.

“I got to set up the lanes, help kids celebrate their birthdays and teach them how to put their names into the machine,” she said. “I don’t know that I knew I wanted to be a teacher but I knew I wanted to work with kids. Then I did before- and after-school programs, I worked in preschool for a little while, I was a secretary at a school, and over and over through those jobs people kept asking me, ‘Do you want to be a teacher?’”

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?