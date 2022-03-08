During the month of February 2015, we read the book “Chasing Arizona: One Man’s Yearlong Obsession with the Grand Canyon State,” by Ken Lamberton. The book contained 52 places the author had visited in 52 weeks. During that literary journey, we found many interesting places we had not yet visited. One site, however, really caught our attention!
We spent a lot of time researching the site and the surrounding area. We downloaded the directions and the results of the information gathering, made our reservations, packed our bags, filled our cooler, grabbed the camera and hung the sign on the door: Gone in Search of crabs: Will be back in four days!
We headed west on Interstate 10, then headed further west on Interstate 8. We were headed to a small town of about two thousand residents: Gila Bend, Arizona. At an elevation of 700 feet, this arid desert community holds the claim for some of the hottest summer temperatures in the state. This part of Arizona is also known for its abundant agricultural fields, beautiful desert landscapes, and huge solar farms.
Driving along Interstate 8, we were on high alert. During our research, we had discovered an Arizona ghost town named Big Horn located along the interstate. We found the site (on the other side of the interstate) and we successfully explored the abandoned town. Our research indicated that an abandoned gas station was all that remained of the town. During our exploration, we located a semi-intact stone gas station, a stone fireplace, a wooden fence, wooden posts, a corral, and a water trough. We did not venture into the desert in an attempt to find any other remains.
Continuing west, we finally entered the town with the nickname “Crossroads of the Southwest.” Historically, many stage and freight routes converged in this area. Today, it is referred to as a pass-thru community: a place where travelers pass through on their journey elsewhere.
Driving down the main street of Gila Bend, it did not take us long to locate our temporary home. The Best Western Space Age Lodge and restaurant are in the middle of the downtown area, and we spotted the spaceship from a long distance away. The blue and white spaceship sits on top of the registration office! Inside the lobby, we found several pictures of space crafts, the galaxy, and astronauts. We also found a vase resembling a little green man on one of the end tables in the lobby. From the moment we arrived, we knew that this would be a very interesting adventure!
Wild West & WaterThe next morning, we woke up energized and headed to the Space Age Restaurant. The young waiter was attentive, friendly and totally amazed that we were staying in Gila Bend for more than one night. His comment “What? No one stays in Gila Bend for more that one night! What are you going to do here?” We shared with him all of the places we had on our list and we firmly believe that he was impressed.
After breakfast and several hearty laughs, the Gila Bend Museum was the first place we visited. Located on the main street, this small museum contains valuable information about the area. The exhibits included historical artifacts, photographs, information about the local Indian sites, pottery, and prehistoric artifacts. One particular exhibit caught our attention: detailed information about the Oatman Massacre site where the family was killed and two female children were kidnapped. The docent was extremely helpful and gave us additional information and detailed instructions to the local sites that are difficult to find. Off we went to explore three of our selected sites.
Gatlin Site, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is three miles north of Gila Bend. This archeological site preserves one of the few known Hohokam communities that included platform mounds, pit houses, ball courts, and prehistoric canals. It is estimated that this area was inhabited from A.D. 800 to 1200. We had the privilege of viewing a section of an original Hohokam canal, however no other structures remained at the site.
The docent shared with us that Gila Bend is developing this area into a regional Cultural Center. On the grounds was a replica of an Indian dwelling and a ramada. At this site, we were also able to view a section of the Old Phoenix Highway and the remains of an 1878 wagon road.
Gillespie Dam Trestle Bridge, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is a truss bridge that spans the Gila River. The bridge, north of Gila Bend, was built in 1927 and is near the Gillespie Dam. Upon arriving we located an Interpretive Plaza where we stopped to read the information panel containing the history of the magnificent steel structure. We walked along the bridge, took pictures of the Gillespie Dam and admired the impressive steel structure.
The Gillespie Dam on Historic Route 80 is a concrete dam built in the 1920s. Its purpose was to ensure a stable water source for irrigation needs in the area. In 1993, a portion of the dam failed due to very heavy rains. When we arrived in 2015, we could not believe our eyes — the entire middle section of the dam was gone. We could get a good view of the dam from the bridge, but we also took the dirt road that led us to the back side of the structure. We drove right up to the remains of the dam, took pictures of the flowing water, the bridge and the incredibly beautiful petroglyphs on the nearby cliffs.
Petroglyphs & ghost townAfter a relatively calm first day of exploration, we were ready to venture further from our Spaceship home on the our second day. We headed for the Painted Rocks Petroglyph Site, 35 miles west of Gila Bend. Driving along on Interstate 8, we saw several solar farms, feed lots and agricultural fields. Arriving at the site, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, we parked near a hill covered with basalt boulders. The huge boulders are immediately visible in the flat and sandy terrain. On these rocks, we found and photographed hundreds of Hohokam petroglyphs.
We walked along the interpretative trail that provided excellent views of the rock art. The walking path was flat and very well-maintained. This site, managed by the Bureau of Land Management, also has a picnic area, a ramada and campground. We enjoyed our picnic lunch under the ramada, surrounded by natural beauty and prehistoric art.
After lunch, we took out the handwritten instructions given to us by the docent at the Gila Bend Museum. We were headed to Oatman Flat, west of Gila Bend, along the southern bank of the Gila River. The mesa was named in honor of the Oatman family who were massacred in their camp in 1851. During the attack, two of the female children were abducted. (Oatman, AZ is named in honor of one of the kidnapped children.) We carefully paid attention to the directions as we drove along well-maintained dirt roads and through agricultural fields.
Arriving at the base of the mesa, we were careful to avoid the road on the far left, per our instructions. However, we suddenly found ourselves in an area of river silt which turned into a scary and hair-rising experience for Gypsy, as well as us. On that day, we were hoping to find the memorial near the site, however, we paid our respects from afar and headed back to Gila Bend. For those interested in acquiring additional information about the massacre, we would recommend the book “The Oatman Massacre,” by Brian McGinty.
For our last day in Gila Bend, we had saved two ghost towns, miles away from each other. Our first stop was Agua Caliente, 12 miles north of Sentinel. This resort, built in 1897, included a multi-room hotel, pool, and hot springs. Shortly after it was opened, this site became very popular and attracted visitors from far and near. When ranching and agriculture increased in the surrounding area, the hot springs dried up. Today, remains of the luxury resort still exist.
At one point on our journey to the ghost town, we were unsure if we were headed in the right direction, so we stopped to ask a local farmer if we were near our destination. He eagerly verified our directions and was happy to talk with us as dozens of small goats welcomed us. We finally arrived at the site and we were amazed at the number of structures that remained. The large motel building, along with the swimming pool and well-constructed stone walls were undeniable proof that this place was luxurious. Further down the road, we also found other ruins of stone houses, cement stairs, and stone walls. It seemed that these ruins were not part of the resort complex. On that day, we also located the Agua Caliente Pioneer Cemetery which was still in use. This was a great site to explore the remains of the past.
Patton at Camp HyderThe last site on our list was Camp Hyder, listed as an Arizona ghost town. This abandoned town, 2 miles south of the town of Hyder, has a very interesting history. As the story goes, General Patton selected desert areas in Arizona and California in which to train troops in preparation for deployment to the North African desert. This training camp was active from 1942 through 1944 and about 1,000 troops were trained in this area. This training facility contained housing units, recreational areas and even had its own railway station.
When we visited the site, we could hardly contain our excitement! We were walking on desert ground where General Patton probably walked. At this site, the first thing we noticed was the total isolation of the training camp. On the grounds were several semi-intact wooden structures in different stages of decay. The flag pole, in the middle of the complex, still stands. We walked among the abandoned structures, took dozens of photographs and searched for some information panels. There are many No Trespassing signs in the area and we found no information on-site that tells the public the historical value of this site. Upon returning home, we did some additional research on Camp Hyder and it is listed as one of the 12 divisional camps within the Desert Training Center. How exciting!
Some of our readers are probably wondering where we came up with the title of this article. The explanation is easy — there are crabs that live and are honored in the town of Gila Bend, and we also believe that this town holds the prize for the most humorous welcome sign. Upon entering the town, we encountered a sign that says: “Gila Bend Welcomes You. Home of seventeen hundred people (an outdated number) and five old crabs.” At the bottom of the sign, there is a list of the five old crabs. The sign earned a hearty laugh from us. We asked many people about the tradition of selecting and publicizing their “crabs.” An “anonymous source” informed us that it was an honor to have their names on the welcome sign. We did not have the occasion to meet one of the selected few.