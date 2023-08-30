Hello History Fans!

This week we visit the San Pedro and hear talk of illness that was widely believed in the 19th century to be somehow caused by living in certain areas along the river. And from that we go into the courtroom as investor John Hill discusses the value of land along the river without benefit of irrigation. In our modern age of advanced well drilling and electricity it seems hard to fathom the importance of such access to surface water. We also hear from a man who helped build parts of Contention City, now in complete ruins.

