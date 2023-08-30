This week we visit the San Pedro and hear talk of illness that was widely believed in the 19th century to be somehow caused by living in certain areas along the river. And from that we go into the courtroom as investor John Hill discusses the value of land along the river without benefit of irrigation. In our modern age of advanced well drilling and electricity it seems hard to fathom the importance of such access to surface water. We also hear from a man who helped build parts of Contention City, now in complete ruins.
The San Pedro River was a key area for settling, ranching and farming.
And yet, it was common knowledge in the 19th century that illness could spread across settlements along the river. Sometimes referred to as “Guaymas Fever,” or “River Fever,” such issues at times ran homesteaders out of the area. Early Charleston newlyweds Alexander and Carrie Miles moved closer to Fairbank as Charleston’s economy declined and later crashed, but one of Alexander’s teamsters died from fever, and his own wife contracted the same. Daniel Cable, an early pioneer of the area who was on the ground when William Drew and his family arrived, would suffer it also.
“It was sickly down in there where Cable lived and they wanted to get out and get on the mesa, and how much they had I don’t know. They were pretending to farm or trying to do something,” as Hill recalled.
No irrigation means the land is worthless
Hill also testified that a diversion ditch installed at the Boston Mill diminished the water for his crops, adding that without the water his home and fields “would be worth nothing.”
“Can you raise a crop on your land without water?”
Hill was resolute. “No sir.”
“Can anybody?”
“My experience says no, they can’t.”
Other ranchers along the river echoed this same sentiment. Judge Lovell questioned Charles Noyes about water needs in his area.
“State whether or not your land or your
brother’s land … will produce any agricultural crop without irrigation?”
“Well,” Noyes replied, “there is no land on our ranch that would … ”
"Without water to irrigate your lands are they of any value whatever?”
Noyes answered in the same vein, “Well, I would not stay there if I couldn’t irrigate. I shouldn’t consider them of any value, no sir.”
Hill would also arrive in time to have dealings with D.T. Smith, who would later be gunned down during the horrific event now known as the Bisbee Massacre, which took place on Dec. 8, 1883. Hill recalled that back in 1882 D.T. “Smith sent word to come up there and cut hay and take a contract, and I went up and looked at the land and saw it was the big sacaton and I wouldn’t cut it because it would injure the machine, and then he wanted me to take a contract to put in a ditch there.”
Hill was asked if he knew when D.T. Smith was killed.
“No sir, only from hearsay; I didn’t see him killed.”
Also at issue for Hill was that when he arrived in the area, H.C. Herrick’s place was not irrigated. He made the point that Herrick’s water use was more recent than many others in the area, which he hoped would undermine Herrick’s claim to the disputed and scarce flow.
Referring to Herrick’s recent land development upstream, Hill stated, “ … when I came to the country there was no fields there, it was all commons.”
But Herrick would argue that point and testify that he was cultivating portions of his land by 1880.
Herrick’s own testimony revealed that he had broken an estimated 19 acres of land on the west side of the river, but chose to irrigate 65 acres on the east side of the San Pedro, even though he had no crops planted there, and no ground broken to even receive any seeds. It seemed like a remarkable waste of water with no justification, making it a challenge to understand why he hadn’t been sued much sooner.
However, there is testimony of ranchers watering unplowed land to prepare it for cultivation.
John H. Martin testified on behalf of H. C. Herrick and the other defendants. He arrived in the San Pedro River valley in early summer of 1880, at Contention City.
“The first work I did was working for Robert Mason in a restaurant in the town of Contention … After I quit (w)ork for Mason I went to work there making brick … I worked about twenty days right below the ditch, making brick … For Maulton & Lynn )Malter & Lind) … Mill
builders and contractors … ”
He described himself as a “laborer. I worked in the mill, at (the) carpenter trade and do anything to make a good living at. I worked in the Grand Central and Head Centre Mill and Contention Mill off and on and I have ranched it here in this country, and I have farmed and carpentered.”
