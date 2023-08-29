Is there a summer ingredient more enticing than corn? I love it grilled to a char, slathered in butter, sliced into a salad, fried into pancakes, baked into muffins, stirred into risotto and tossed with noodles. I love elotes, esquites and arepas. I really love it in ice cream and pudding; if you haven’t had these delicacies, do it now.

Southern Fried Corn

