Twelve weight loss members from local AZ 0215 attended a rally at the TMAC, Fort Huachuca, Saturday, Sept. 29. They heard excellent and informative presentations from Arizona State Royalty — AZ Queen Karen Evans, AZ 0216, Phoenix, and AZ King Runner-up Chris Kanios, AZ 0113, Tempe — pertaining to their weight losses.
The title of the rally was “Unmask the Real You.” Joan Thrall was named the AZ 0215 Angel for her contributions to the success of the Club and for her beautiful and pertinent name tags and masks. The Tops Weight member from AZ 0215 who lost more than five pounds during a recent weight loss contest was Donna Lawrence.
Seven Keep Off Pounds Sensibly (KOPS) won for weigh-ins during the contest: Joyce Grantham, Sherry Datta, Mary McDowell, Betsy McFall, Mary Ann Schaff, and Helen Patterson. In attendance was the Area Coordinator Becky Todd and the State Coordinator Teri Boyd. A lot of fun and suggestions were shared by TOPS chapters from Duncan, Bisbee, Sierra Vista, Tucson, and Benson.
Submitted by Linda J. Sieruga