The city of Sierra Vista celebrated its second West Fest street fair Saturday with a lineup of vendors, entertainment and activities for kids.
Residents praised the event for the number of vendors represented and its spirit of community, while others talked about the positive enhancements to Sierra Vista’s West End.
Cathie Goodman, director of the Warrior Healing Center, said she enjoyed visiting with other nonprofits and learning about the services they provide.
“We’re just walking through and talking to everyone,” she said. “There are some amazing nonprofits in this area and this is an ideal venue for them to promote their services. It’s great to see the community coming together like this.”
Michelle Bomaster commented on the improvements to the city’s West End.
“Several years ago I served on the tourism board for Sierra Vista,” she said. “The West End has finally come to fruition after many hours of work by so many people. It’s wonderful to see all the improvements to the business district and I’m looking forward to the new additions that are planned. Having grown up in Sierra Vista when the end of town was Seventh Street, it’s great to see the revitalization of businesses in this section of town.”
Members of the Southwest Association of the Buffalo Soldiers, a nonprofit that educates the public about the historic role Buffalo Soldiers had in Cochise County and the surrounding region, stayed busy talking about SWAB’s history and answering questions.
“The first African American soldiers to arrive in Arizona at Fort Huachuca were the Buffalo Soldiers,” said Charles Hancock, an active member of the group. “They distinguished themselves in the Spanish American War and the charge at San Juan Hill. The Buffalo Soldiers were sent to different locations in Arizona to guard the border during the Mexican Revolution, and they had a vital role in protecting Southeastern Arizona.”
Tracey Howell, another Buffalo Soldier member, said the organization’s booth was getting a steady stream of traffic and people were asking a lot of great questions.
“I think this is a wonderful community involvement event,” she said. “Everyone is having a good time and they seem to enjoy learning about SWAB’s history.”
The Boys & Girls Club of Sierra Vista also had a booth at the event, with the organization’s Development Coordinator Demetrius Drake chatting with residents about the club's after school program for kids and associated services it provides families.
“We’re here to talk about future plans and some of our programs,” Drake said. “We’re organizing a Cinco de Mayo fundraiser with activities for kids.”
He also mentioned a donation jar that 143 Street Tacos will have at its establishment from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, with all donations going to the Boys & Girls Club.
While adults were interested in vendors, children enjoyed face painting and decorating the sidewalks with chalk art.
“We have some pretty talented young artists here,” said Samantha Reynolds, who was at the fair with her husband and three children. “This is a fun way for families to spend the afternoon. They have activities for kids and we've been walking around learning about different businesses and organizations in the area. We’re enjoying the DJ, the food trucks, everything about this. It's an entertaining community event and a win-win for families."