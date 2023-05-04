The city of Sierra Vista celebrated its second West Fest street fair Saturday with a lineup of vendors, entertainment and activities for kids.

Residents praised the event for the number of vendors represented and its spirit of community, while others talked about the positive enhancements to Sierra Vista’s West End.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?