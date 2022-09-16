Food insecurity is having a lack of regular access to healthy and nutritious food that is necessary for normal growth and development. In 2020, an estimated one in eight Americans were food insecure, equating to more than 38 million Americans, including almost 12 million children.

Due to the widespread economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, food insecurity has increased drastically in America over recent years, leaving unemployed, furloughed and reduced-time workers struggling to put food on the table.

