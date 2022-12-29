You often hear people complain about weeds in their gardens and most often they are referring to plants that are growing where they are not wanted.
Or you may be frustrated at the explosion of mosquitos during the rainy season and call the insect a pest.
Then there are species of animals and plants that just do not belong and become invasive and outcompete native wildlife and plant species, which can lead to a loss of biodiversity and changes in ecosystem functions.
The San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area has a great diversity of native wildlife and plant species stemming from the desert riparian habitats, associated perennial water sources and sacaton grassland habitats. Unfortunately, it also has its share of unwanted, non-native, invasive species as well.
According to the Arizona Department of Agriculture, a pest is a vertebrate or invertebrate insect, bird, mammal, organism, or a weed or plant pathogen that is in an undesirable location.
For example, if a squirrel shows up at your bird feeder and it is unwanted, then it is a pest to you. Whereas, a plant, say a sunflower, can be considered a weed if it grows in an area that you do not want it growing. But it is not considered a noxious weed. The term “noxious weed” is a regulatory term and are plants that are designated by state, county, or federal government.
The government determines if a plant species is injurious to public health, agriculture, recreation, wildlife or property. The ADAg defines noxious weed as, “any species of plant that is, or is liable to be, detrimental or destructive and difficult to control or eradicate.”
According to the ADAg website there are 53 noxious weed plant species listed under three categories in Arizona. These categories determine how the department manages and restricts species based on a risk assessment.
A description of the categories and a complete list of species can be found at: Noxious Weeds | Arizona Department of Agriculture (az.gov).
What about invasive species? Are they considered noxious weeds? Yes and no. For example, a commonly known plant that was introduced as an ornamental landscaping plant, the onionweed (asphodelus fistulosus) is listed as a noxious weed but is also considered an invasive species.
Unlike a noxious weed, an invasive species is not a regulatory term and can be assigned to insects, fish, reptiles and amphibians as well as plant species. The National Invasive Species Management Plan defines an invasive species as, “a species that is non-native to the ecosystem under consideration and whose introduction causes or is likely to cause economic or environmental harm or harm to human health.”
Now that is a mouthful. In the case of the onionweed, it outcompetes native species for sunlight, moisture and nutrients. Additionally, it is not edible for wildlife and livestock. Fortunately, this species has not been documented within the SPRNCA.
An example of a non-native invasive amphibian is the American bullfrog (Lithobates catesbeianus). Is the American bullfrog native to Arizona? Is it an invasive species? Are bullfrogs’ bullies?
Yes and no. They are not native to Arizona and they are invasive throughout Arizona’s wetland systems. However, they are not bullies! In the natural world they are predators but if I were a native Chiricahua leopard frog (Lithobates chiricahuensis) I might answer that question differently! Do you like barbequed frog legs? In the early 1920s through the early 1980s Arizona Game and Fish released bullfrogs in wetlands throughout the state for that purpose.
They are prolific breeders and firmly established themselves while reducing the numbers of not only native leopard frogs, but birds and native fish and reptiles. Not many people are eating bullfrog legs these days and without a natural or few predators, the American bullfrog outcompetes and eats about everything in sight.
A contributing factor for the Chiricahua leopard frog to be listed as threatened under the Endangered Species List in 2002 was predation by the bullfrog.
While the onionweed has not shown up (yet) in the SPRNCA but has increased its range in Cochise County, the American bullfrog has established itself within this desert riparian system.
The best way to eradicate, or at least limit the expansion of, invasive species is the early detection-rapid response approach. The cost to eradicate these harmful species is far greater once they are established rather than when they are first identified. However, that is easier said than done.
Habitats, sensitive species and plant and animal community composition and diversity are negatively impacted by the occurrence of less desirable non-native plant and animal species. Some of the problem invasive species found within SPRNCA include, the American bullfrog, Johnson’s grass, tamarisk, also called salt cedar, Bermuda grass, Eurasian collared dov, and livestock.
In the next part of this series we will focus on the American bullfrog and how it competes with and contributes to the decline in the federally threatened Chiricahua leopard frog and northern Mexican gartersnake (Thamnophis eques megalops), both which are native species found within the SPRNCA.
Joanne Roberts grew up in a small rural community in Ohio and moved to Arizona as a young adult. She has always been an outdoor enthusiast and enjoys photographing the natural world. She is a member of the Board of Directors of the Friends of San Pedro River.