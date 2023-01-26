For those of you who may have missed Part 1 of “What’s in a Name” (Sierra Vista Herald Review, 30 December 2022) which discussed the nuances between terms related to invasive species, pests, and weeds, suffice it say there is a lot to consider when dealing with unwanted plants and animals. How they are defined has operational and financial consequences for administrators of our public lands such as the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area (SPRNCA).
We mentioned the American bullfrog (Lithobates catesbeianus) in Part 1 as an example of a non-native invasive amphibian introduced to Arizona’s wetlands in the 1920’s. In Part 2 of “What’s in a Name” we look more closely at the bullfrog’s impact on native species such as the Chiricahua leopard frog (Lithobates chiricahuensis) and Mexican garter snake (Thamnophis eques megalops), native species of the SPRNCA. While we are only focusing on the leopard frog for this article, the bullfrog also has negative impacts on lizards, birds, fish, mammals, and invertebrates. Both the leopard frog and the garter snake are listed as Threatened under the Endangered Species Act (ESA), in 2002 and 2014, respectively. Predation by the bullfrog was a contributing factor for both species to be listed for protection under the ESA and is a continuing threat to these species.
Some of you may have fond memories of the 1970 Three Dog Night song lyrics, “Jeremiah was a bullfrog and good friend of mine.” Unlike Jeremiah, the American bullfrog is no friend of our native amphibian species. They have voracious appetites and are prolific breeders laying 20,000 eggs in one egg mass compared to the native leopard frog that lays an egg mass consisting of 300 to 1,485 eggs. The bullfrog predates on pretty much everything, and that is no laughing matter when it comes to our aquatic wildlife. It dines on leopard frog eggs, tadpoles, and of course, adult and juvenile frogs. Unfortunately, there are only a few species that predate on the bullfrog such as raccoons, herons, and human invasive species strike teams!
Originally classified as the Ramsey Canyon leopard frog (Lithobates [=Rana] subaquavocalis) and only known from a few locations in the Huachuca Mountains, in 2009 it was recognized as the same species as the Chiricahua leopard frog. It is found in central and southeastern Arizona, west central and southwestern New Mexico, and the Sky Islands and Sierra Madre Occidental of northeastern Sonora and western Chihuahua, Mexico. The smaller native frog reaches up to 4.3 inches long compared to the larger bullfrog that reaches up to 6 inches in length. Adult and juvenile leopard frogs avoid predation by leaping to water and are able to camouflage themselves by darkening their skin under certain light and temperature conditions.
As we noted in Part 1, habitats, sensitive species, and plant and animal community composition and diversity are negatively impacted by the occurrence of less desirable non-native and native invasive plant and animal species.
Before the bullfrog became widespread throughout the leopard frogs’ habitat, the leopard frog occupied a variety of aquatic habitat types. As the bullfrog and other non-native species expanded their presence, the leopard frogs are increasingly found in more unpredictable and ephemeral habitats where the non-native species have not invaded. While the bullfrog is a primary predator of Chiricahua leopard frogs through all of its complex life cycle, other threats include, cattle that pollute the water systems, non-native fishes, crayfish, and tiger salamanders, chytridiomycosis a fungus that the bullfrog is less susceptible to while spreading it to native frog species, agriculture, rural development, water diversions, and groundwater pumping.
Look for part 3, the final part of this series, where we will focus on Johnson’s grass (Sorghum halepense) introduced as a forage crop and its impacts on the natural communities found within the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area.
About the author: Joanne Roberts is a retired Conservation Wildlife Biologist. Joanne worked with the Phoenix Zoo’s leopard frog ex-situ “head-start” husbandry program and helped release them into locations in the Huachuca Mountains. She worked in leopard frog compliance in-situ conservation programs in Arizona. Her work brought her to southeastern Arizona where she has remained part of the local conservation community through her work and volunteer positions. She is a member of the Board of Directors of the Friends of San Pedro River.
