For those of you who may have missed Part 1 of “What’s in a Name” (Sierra Vista Herald Review, 30 December 2022) which discussed the nuances between terms related to invasive species, pests, and weeds, suffice it say there is a lot to consider when dealing with unwanted plants and animals. How they are defined has operational and financial consequences for administrators of our public lands such as the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area (SPRNCA).

We mentioned the American bullfrog (Lithobates catesbeianus) in Part 1 as an example of a non-native invasive amphibian introduced to Arizona’s wetlands in the 1920’s. In Part 2 of “What’s in a Name” we look more closely at the bullfrog’s impact on native species such as the Chiricahua leopard frog (Lithobates chiricahuensis) and Mexican garter snake (Thamnophis eques megalops), native species of the SPRNCA. While we are only focusing on the leopard frog for this article, the bullfrog also has negative impacts on lizards, birds, fish, mammals, and invertebrates. Both the leopard frog and the garter snake are listed as Threatened under the Endangered Species Act (ESA), in 2002 and 2014, respectively. Predation by the bullfrog was a contributing factor for both species to be listed for protection under the ESA and is a continuing threat to these species.

