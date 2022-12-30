Jim Burnett has garnered more ink than many others who were in and out of Charleston, and for good reason. He was an intriguing character-- part judge, part crook, and a bit of outlaw. During part of his time in Tombstone, Fred Dodge would involve himself in law enforcement, and soon would have reason to have contact with Jim Burnett. In Dodge, Burnett faced a pursuer of a substantial, determined nature. As Dodge recalled, “There were many writs that come into our hands for service -- Attachments, Warrants, Subpoenas, etc. -- One of these attachments come near to leading me into my final End. Jim Burnett, who had formerly been a Justice of the Peace at Charleston, and a general all ar[r]ound supporter of Rustlers and bad men generally -- and had had to be removed from the Justice of the Peace office for failure to make any returns to the County of Fees and fines received by him -- was keeping up a business at Fort Huachuca where he had a Contract to furnish the meat for the Post and he also had the Contract to carry the mail from the Railroad to the Post.
“There were several of his Creditors in Tombstone who had to bring suit and attachments were issued levying upon his Property. He also had a Partner in the Butcher business with him, a man named Gene Garlock, who was also a party to these Suits. All of these Papers were placed in our hands for service and I started for Huachuca to make the Levy and Serve the Summons. Of Course, Charley Smith was with me and I took along another man to help bring in what I levyed on Teams, etc. -- a man by the name of Andy Ames [a spy for General Crook who reconnoitered Apache activity in Mexico during the Geronimo campaign], a somewhat fearless fellow and I also took along another man to act as Keeper to be left in charge of Live Stock, Cattle, Hogs, etc. by the name of Charley Colwell.” Dodge reached Ft. Huachuca and explained to the authorities there the nature of his business with Burnett’s possessions stored on the post. He later found that Colwell had somehow allowed the livestock to run off while in his care. After regaining possession of the livestock, it was now time for Dodge to see Burnett.
Dodge rode to Charleston, where he arrested Burnett’s partner, Gene Garlock, but Burnett was not at home. Garlock told Dodge that Burnett would return home that night. Dodge would later learn that “When Jim got home, Gene Garlock told him how things stood and told him that I had gone after the Cattle, Jim Burnett then caved ar[r]ound alot and Swore that he would Kill me if I Come to his House to arrest him. Andy Ames told me all about what Jim had Said and so on -- I told Andy and Gene both that I had a Warrant for Jim Burnett and that I was going to Arrest him -- and I Started off towards the House, Charley Smith with me. Gene Garlock called me and said that he wanted to see me -- Gene was really not a bad fellow but he had got himself hooked up in bad Company. I had sometime before had a chance to do Gene a favor when he needed it, and he sure returned it right then. He told me that he could not see me go up to that House and be Murdered, That Jim Burnett was going to defy me and force me to go into the House after him and that he had a Shot Gun loaded with Buckshot and it was Strapped onto a Log and when I opened the Door, it would pull a String and set both barrels of the Gun off. Gene also told me what he had Said about me which was that I was the first man that had ever got his property tied up and that I could not live till morning, that he was going to kill me, that I was a Blankitty Blank Son of a B and that he had been wanting a Chance to Kill me and he now had the chance and was sure going to Kill me tonight.
“I got all the particulars from Gene as to how many rooms were in the house and which was the Bedroom…Gene also told me that Jim kept a Double barrel Shot Gun in the room where he Slept [and] also two Six Shooters there, always handy -- he told me that the two children Slept in the Kitchen and that the Woman might be therealso…”
“When we got up there, I sent Charley Smith to the Back Corner where he could cover the back End and one side, and I took the front and the other End. The moon was full that night and it would Soon be shining on that House -- just as soon as it Cleared the Mule Mountains.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone