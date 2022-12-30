Jim Burnett has garnered more ink than many others who were in and out of Charleston, and for good reason. He was an intriguing character-- part judge, part crook, and a bit of outlaw. During part of his time in Tombstone, Fred Dodge would involve himself in law enforcement, and soon would have reason to have contact with Jim Burnett. In Dodge, Burnett faced a pursuer of a substantial, determined nature. As Dodge recalled, “There were many writs that come into our hands for service -- Attachments, Warrants, Subpoenas, etc. -- One of these attachments come near to leading me into my final End. Jim Burnett, who had formerly been a Justice of the Peace at Charleston, and a general all ar[r]ound supporter of Rustlers and bad men generally -- and had had to be removed from the Justice of the Peace office for failure to make any returns to the County of Fees and fines received by him -- was keeping up a business at Fort Huachuca where he had a Contract to furnish the meat for the Post and he also had the Contract to carry the mail from the Railroad to the Post.

“There were several of his Creditors in Tombstone who had to bring suit and attachments were issued levying upon his Property. He also had a Partner in the Butcher business with him, a man named Gene Garlock, who was also a party to these Suits. All of these Papers were placed in our hands for service and I started for Huachuca to make the Levy and Serve the Summons. Of Course, Charley Smith was with me and I took along another man to help bring in what I levyed on Teams, etc. -- a man by the name of Andy Ames [a spy for General Crook who reconnoitered Apache activity in Mexico during the Geronimo campaign], a somewhat fearless fellow and I also took along another man to act as Keeper to be left in charge of Live Stock, Cattle, Hogs, etc. by the name of Charley Colwell.” Dodge reached Ft. Huachuca and explained to the authorities there the nature of his business with Burnett’s possessions stored on the post. He later found that Colwell had somehow allowed the livestock to run off while in his care. After regaining possession of the livestock, it was now time for Dodge to see Burnett.

