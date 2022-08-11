The Southwest Wings Birding and Nature Festival transformed the Cochise College Library into a hub of conservation this past weekend.
The festival, in its 31st year, had bird and animal experts, scientists, naturalists, vendors and lecturers present a wealth of information to the hundreds of attendees.
Author Rick Taylor offered advance copies of his new book “Birds of Arizona,” and he noted how the festival benefits nature lovers, but also the local economy.
“A lot of people come back year after year,” he said. “It benefits merchants and vendors and Cochise County. The people that run hotels, restaurants and sell gas. You’d be surprised how much money a few hundreds people can spend.”
Taylor gave a presentation on hummingbird identification and said that Southeastern Arizona’s varied terrain acts as a habitat and migration corridor for countless species of birds, most notably the adorable hummingbirds.
“We get the desert species, we get the Rocky Mountain species and we get the Sierra Madrian hummingbirds, which are the tropical type species that come up into this corner of the state,” Taylor said. “And I’ve never met anyone that hates hummingbirds — some people don’t like bats or even butterflies, but everybody likes hummingbirds.”
A major topic at the festival was the decreasing number of birds in Arizona and around the globe due to habitat loss and climate change. Climate scientist Mike Crimmins of the University of Arizona spoke about Arizona’s unique climate and how climate change is affecting the state.
“There is good research that’s been done across the world and especially across the Western United States that has tied increasing temperatures to increasing aridity,” Crimmins said. “As it gets drier it’s changed the dynamics of fire across the West. It’s made the fire season longer, it’s made fires burn through the night when they used to not do that.”
The monsoon has always been key to the desert climate cycle, but now that temperatures are rising, the rainy season is more important than ever before.
“You have this hot, dry season in April and May and everybody’s baking across the whole state and sometimes the state catches on fire and then you’ve got smoke,” Crimmins said of Arizona’s dry season as people wait impatiently for a good monsoon. “The only thing that’s going to save us all is if the monsoon season shows up. It’s a desert thing.”
Global warming is a complex issue that is still evolving, but many systems we rely on do create harmful greenhouse gasses. Crimmins said humans need to recognize this and act accordingly.
“The way we make electricity has got to change over time and we’ve got to wean ourselves off of coal and natural gas,” he said. “But we’ve got to do it at a pace that doesn’t shock the system and leave everybody behind. It’s a moral issue too because it’s always going to affect the poorer communities around the world first, and then make its way up the food chain.”