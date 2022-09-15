I have planted several yards in a blend of multiple varieties of fescue grasses. Fescue planted in the low deserts of Pima and Maricopa counties can survive, but they are water hogs during the heat of the summer.
Planting a blend of grasses is better than planting a single variety because each variety has its strengths and weaknesses, so a blend compensates for those weaknesses of a single variety.
In the high desert, fescue can tolerate the extreme colds and with regular watering, and it can look beautiful all summer.
Fescue can also tolerate considerable shade whereas Bermuda needs almost full sun to really look good. So, if you like a beautiful authentic lawn year-round and your Bermuda looks spotty under the trees and goes dormant during the cold months, you might want to consider a fescue blend.
Renew it by overseeding your lawn each fall. Do an internet search for fescue blend. Ewing Irrigation & Landscape Supply in Tucson also carries fescue blends.
After sowing, if you spread a topper of mulch on it, the birds cannot see the seed so readily. Watering it three to four times a day for three to five minutes for 10 days will keep the seed moist; if it dries, it dies. After the seed has germinated — in about two weeks — make the first mowing, which will encourage the individual grass blades to stool out.
If you are going to plant fescue, plant it in September–October so the roots will be well established during the warm soil of the late summer. It should be mowed at about 2 inches tall in the winter and let it grow to about 3 inches tall in the summer so the growing crown and the soil surface will be shielded and therefore cooled by the tall grass blades. Mowing it closer in the summer allows more sunlight and heat to cook the crown, heat up the soil and cook the roots.
During the winter, water once weekly for 30-40 minutes. During the summer water every two to three days for 30-40 minutes. The length of irrigation remains the same, only interval between changes.
Do not fertilize from May through September. Fescue is a cool season grass and the summer heat stresses it, so applying fertilizer in the summertime just makes the plant growth speed up which takes too much energy out of the plant and will hasten its death. Grass roots are closer to the soil surface and get first choice at water and nutrients and the tree roots get what is left over.
Summary: (1. Plant a fescue blend in the fall at the rate of 8 to 10 lbs. of seed per 1,000 square feet. Planting thicker than this rate will make the grass weaker over time. (2. Mowing height is 2-2.5 inches in the winter and 3 inches in the summer. (3. Do not fertilize May through September. (4. Overseed again each October with fescue blend to renew it.
Plant it now while the weather is still warm to get a quick germination.
John Chapman was a garden teacher on radio and TV and a garden columnist for Phoenix media for years and practices what he preaches. He now lives in Southern Arizona. For questions, email john@johnchapman.com.