I have planted several yards in a blend of multiple varieties of fescue grasses. Fescue planted in the low deserts of Pima and Maricopa counties can survive, but they are water hogs during the heat of the summer.

Planting a blend of grasses is better than planting a single variety because each variety has its strengths and weaknesses, so a blend compensates for those weaknesses of a single variety.

John Chapman was a garden teacher on radio and TV and a garden columnist for Phoenix media for years and practices what he preaches. He now lives in Southern Arizona. For questions, email john@johnchapman.com.

Tags