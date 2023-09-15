SIERRA VISTA — Ted Forte, NASA Solar System Ambassador and Treasurer for the Huachuca Astronomy Club, gave an exciting presentation at the Cochise College Downtown location on Wednesday about the upcoming Artemis Moon Missions.
Forte explained the NASA mantra around the missions as “We Are Going.”
“Of course, what they mean is that we are going to the moon and as the picture shows, we're looking forward to going to Mars eventually,” Forte clarified while gesturing to the first slide of his presentation, which displayed an image of the moon with Mars in the background. “So it's like a moon-to-Mars initiative.”
He described the need for another moon mission. “'We’re going for discovery,” said Forte. “We want to go back to the moon to reignite that excitement that we had in years past, and we're going for economic opportunity. This time, we're going to stay and we're going to attempt to build a vibrant economy on the moon. So we're going to be using a lot of international partners and a lot of commercial partners. We hope to support job growth and the demand for high skilled labor.”
The Artemis Missions will use the Orion Capsule for its astronauts. “This is kind of an upgrade from the Apollo era,” Forte said. “It looks a lot like the Apollo era, but it's a lot bigger, is much more efficient, much more capable and safer.”
The capsule is made in part by Lockheed Martin for a contract with NASA, and partly by Airbus for a contract with the European Space Agency.
“Inside, it's pretty spacious, very ergonomically designed,” said Forte. “It's meant to be able to accommodate about 99% of the population as far as size so that almost any sized person can adjust the seats to fit their body style and can reach the panels. The capsule will have a four person crew but it is large enough to accommodate six people.”
A core foundation of the Artemis mission is the collaboration between different nations and private companies.
“You’ll notice that there's a number of international partners here: we got the Canadian Space Agency, we got the European Space Agency, and the Japanese Space Agency,” said Forte.
International collaboration is important to the success of future missions to the moon or Mars. That’s why twenty-seven nations have signed the Artemis Accords, which, according to NASA, “establish a common political understanding regarding mutually beneficial practices in the exploration and use of outer space, including activities conducted in support of NASA’s Artemis program.” The accords are intended to ensure a safe and predictable environment in space.
Forte explained the timeline of Artemis Missions, noting that many milestones in permanent moon habitation and going to Mars were still many years away. Artemis 1 launched in November of last year, and this uncrewed mission successfully tested the technology that will be used in future Artemis missions.
The next mission on the docket is Artemis 2. Scheduled for November of 2024, this mission will send four astronauts to fly past the moon and return to earth.
“Artemis 2 seems to be on track and it’s probably happening on time or about on time,” Forte said.
Artemis 3 is planned for the end of 2025, and will send astronauts to the surface of the moon. But Forte noted that some of the technology hasn’t been tested yet, and that this date could easily be pushed back.
Artemis 4 and beyond have even more tentative dates, but will focus on permanent habituation of the lunar surface.
Regardless of the time frame, one thing is clear — future missions to the moon and beyond are moving ahead.
“We assume that humans will eventually colonize Mars,” Forte said. ”And this is kind of the first step. What we learn on the moon, the technologies we develop, the procedures we develop, and the economies that we build will help us get to Mars.”