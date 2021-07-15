For eight years, orthopedic surgeon Dr. Brian Daines of the Canyon Vista Medical Center traveled to Central America to perform knee and hip surgeries in consecutive sessions of four to five days.
“In America … we have treatment for arthritis so rheumatoid arthritis is still devastating, but we have disease modifying agents and those preserve the joints so people don't get put in positions where they can't walk for a number of years," Daines said. "So, in countries where they don't have these medications, then the full force of the disease just nails these people.”
Daines traveled as a member of the Denver chapter of Operation Walk, a nonprofit organization that sends teams of orthopedic surgeons to poor communities in countries that do not have the resources for advanced healthcare, he said. After traveling to Panama, Honduras and Guatemala since 2011, his trips have been on pause due to COVID-19, but he hopes to return soon.
Daines described the experiences as “controlled chaos,” from the energy of doing so many surgeries so quickly to the challenges of doing advanced surgeries with fewer resources.
“They have rolling blackouts, so we’ll be doing the case (and) all the lights go out — we have generators for the anesthetic machines, but we’ve had people holding up flashlights and iPhones with lights, trying to see so that we could close the wounds,” Daines said.
Operating in Mobile Army Surgical Hospital tents that can reach 100 degrees with high humidity, Daines said the experience is challenging but incredibly rewarding.
The energy does not stop with the doctors — Daines said many patients have not had surgery or much medical care before. They sit in small rooms with lots of people and leave with drastically different mobility, so Daines said it can be overwhelming.
One woman on whose surgeries Daines assisted had fused hips and knees from rheumatoid arthritis, rendering her unable to walk in her 20s. Now she is mobile. Daines said she travels five to six hours to be an ambassador during Operation Walk trips, as she can best communicate with people getting surgery to take away some fear and uncertainty.
Over the years, Daines’ wife, Carly Daines, has attended three trips as a volunteer. She said she was amazed at how much she was able to do without medical experience, as her background is in teaching, writing and the arts. She praised how much free work the local doctors put in to set up for the trips, and how organized the operation is.
“What shocked me the most was how many people were involved," Carly Daines said. "I mean they take ... I don't know, probably 60 to 80 people. So it's like, there's a good chunk of a plane that's just Operation Walk people flying down there.”
On the first full day after arrival, Brian Daines said the doctors wake up early to get to the hospital around 6 a.m. and start meeting with patients.
“A lot of these people haven't had any medical care at all, and so their surgeries are extremely complex," he said. "I do about 300 to 400 joint replacements a year … (and) the surgeries that we do in Central America are the hardest surgeries that I will probably do that entire calendar year.”
To ensure the procedure is safe, Daines said a team of doctors, anesthesiologists and other professionals meets to discuss each patient’s situation before clearing them for surgeries.
On the second day, the surgeries begin. Daines said that typically, there are about four to five operating rooms going at once, so they do about 20-30 surgeries each day. They total around 70 joint replacements during the four- to five-day trips, he said.
“I always tell (Brian) I kind of feel sorry for him because he gets to do all the surgeries but he misses the best part of the whole thing, which is watching people walk again,” Carly Daines said.
As a volunteer, she assists recovering patients as they come out of surgeries and walk for the first time post-op. One moment that stuck out to her was watching a daughter who had not seen her mother walk in 20 years reunite with her after surgery.
“I was assisting with her physical therapy ... and her daughter walked in the room … So the mom had her back to her and then she turned around and the daughter was just standing there with tears streaming down her face," Carly Daines said. "And then she just stood there, didn't move, and her mom just walked to her for the first time.
“There wasn't a dry eye in the room, everybody was just bawling — there was 100 people in the room because they had these giant rooms full of patients, it's not like everybody gets their own room; there's one room with like 40 patients in it. And so everybody's standing there watching this moment, and you know, you have so many of those.”
Daines said when she met Brian in college, they bonded over their shared love of traveling for service. His drive for that is what drew her to him.
“I do my career so I can go on these trips,” Brian Daines said.
Daines said he moved to Sierra Vista because there are people with arthritis and joint problems here who are less served than those in bigger cities with specialized centers. While he loves the work he does here, he said the insurance and social aspects of the health system are difficult to manage.
“It's an easy job to do the surgery, it's hard to do the rest of medicine and people get burned out; it's just like anything else," Daines said. "So these Operation Walk trips for me have just been these reinvigorating experiences where I'm just doing medicine for its pure form.”
Carly Daines said her husband will be energized for months after coming back from the trips.
“I get way more out of it than I could ever give,” Brian Daines said.
The personal benefit of the trips is more than just reinvigoration; Daines also advances his skills and gets to be a part of a team. On one trip to Honduras, he said he was able to operate alongside his father, who also is an orthopedic surgeon. Carly Daines said she hopes eventually they can bring their children to volunteer as well.
Brian Daines has traveled with Dean Marturello, the physician assistant who operates with him and other surgeons at Canyon Vista.
“As his assistant, I knew exactly what (Daines) needed for the next step of the surgery, so I feel that the surgeries went really smooth," Marturello said. "But then I ended up getting pulled to do a lot of the more complex revision cases because of my skill set, so we only got to work together one day out of the three-day trip, but it was a lot of fun.”
The last trip Daines took was in October 2019, before travel was shut down. He hopes to return as soon as he can, but does not know when that will be.
He said one of his mentors who has a long history with the organization is hoping to go this fall with a small team to start on the waitlist of more than 1,000 patients that has built up throughout the pandemic.
“It’s medicine in its pure form,” Daines said of the trips. “That’s taking a skill that’s taken me a lifetime to learn and then sharing it with no expectation.”