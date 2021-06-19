On the weekend, Bisbee Pride filled the bars, hotels and shops of Bisbee in place of the usual parade. Many people remarked there were less people than past years, but that the city still felt busy.
“Everyone just gets to be themselves,” said Carly Thompson, who works at the Bisbee Social Club and the Bisbee Grand Hotel.
Thompson said even though there was no parade this year, pride was still a time for everyone to dress up and have fun.
On Friday evening, Rev. John Caleb Collins of the St. John’s Episcopal Church in Bisbee was joined by Rev. Devin Scott Gillespie and Mother Heather Rose from episcopal churches in Cochise County for an inclusive eucharist service of thanksgiving for LGBTQ people.
“I think that that pride is not just about having the commercial aspects and having, you know, big parties, it’s also about remembering that without LGBTQ people, we would be missing out on so many gifts that people bring … without LGBTQ people we would see this void. So it’s also to just to remind the world to give thanks to people who are (LGBTQ),” Collins said.
During the service, Collins placed emphasis on remembering the harm the church has done to LGBTQ people in the past, and recognizing and loving everyone today. Others shared words, Bible passages and prayers of strength and inclusion.
Saturday morning saw St. John’s as a place for families to gather for fun activities as many of the pride events this year took place in bars.
There was also room for people of all ages at the vendors’ market, where many businesses and organizations set up booths to sell and share information with the community.
At one booth, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention raised awareness using colorful bead necklaces. People could take any beads they wanted for free, and the colors corresponded to various experiences.
Blue beads signified that the wearer supported suicide prevention in general, while green represented a person who had struggled with thoughts of suicide themselves, and most of the other colors represented the losses of loved ones, such as children and spouses.
“A lot of people are embarrassed to talk about it,” said Brittany Paredes at the booth.
Paredes said the beads were a silent message of community and understanding, and helped to start conversations about people’s experiences with suicide and its prevention.
Many of the people walking the streets were at Bisbee Pride for the first time, including Sadie Moreno and her mother, Paula Palma.
“It’s cool,” Moreno said. “It’s different, because I’ve never really been to (pride), so I don’t really know what to expect. I’ve seen the ones that are big and it’s like, taking up the road, but this is calm, I like it.”
Moreno and Palma walked to the Bisbee Tourism Center in the morning, where The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a charity organization of queer and trans nuns that raises awareness through spirituality and wit, were hosting the Flamin’ Hot spicy food challenge.
Sister Addie Tude was at Bisbee Pride for the first time doing a raffle for a quilt he made to celebrate the sixth anniversary of marriage equality in the United States. All proceeds went to Bikers Against Child Abuse, an organization that aids abused children.
“This is my first (Bisbee Pride) so I’m really excited about being here,” Sister Addie Tude said.
“My biggest standout moment for yesterday was hanging out in front of the Copper Queen hotel. … Within five minutes I knew everybody in the bar.”
Local coffee roaster and business owner Seth “The Coffee Guy” Appell mentioned how uniquely welcoming Bisbee is, and that watching people from other places experience that culture is his favorite part of Bisbee Pride.
“I watch that in people’s eyes. I see it in people from other places and other situations, that they understand they’re safe here,” Appell said.
As part of that culture, Appell shares his coffee, his kitchen and his home by giving out free espresso shots and water.
Over at the Bisbee Convention Center, Dr. Peggy Avina and her team were giving out free Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shots.
“We’re trying to go to where the people are,” Avina said of the endeavor. By noon on Saturday, they had given 40 shots.
At that time, things were in full swing at the day stage in the Bisbee Social Club. Dancer Aminda “Mindy” Porter said she was already loving her first time performing at pride, but there was a slight feeling of tension in the air due to people being nervous about COVID-19.
Fellow dancer Irany Rico said despite the nerves, there was also a feeling of relief at being able to celebrate as a community once more. Rico and Porter were at the day stage on Saturday. The festivities end on Sunday with a bingo event by The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.