A semi truck hauling hay inside two trailers lost a trailer rear axle and two wheels sparking a brush fire on I-10 outside Willcox Monday night.
The Willcox Volunteer Fire Department spent three hours putting out the fire, which was reported around 6 p.m.
Willcox Chief of Public Safety Dale Hadfield said the wind worked with them, pushing the fire toward the interstate instead of the fields. The fire was roughly one quarter of a mile along the interstate just beyond the Airport Road overpass outside of the city limits.
No one was injured in the incident, Hadfield said.
“This is the second set of dual tires that came off including the hubs, the other was roughly a month ago,” Hadfield said. “Usually you don’t see them break off.”