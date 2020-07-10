An autopsy is being done on an inmate who died of unknown causes in the Cochise County jail earlier this week.
According to Cochise County Sheriff Office news release, the 58-year-old man was found fully dressed and unresponsive on his cell toilet July 6.
Despite attempts to resuscitate him, he was declared dead at the Copper Queen Hospital. He had been placed on a 14-day quarantine due to standard COVID-19 procedure and was checked on daily by medical staff, according to the sheriff's office.
His name is being withheld while authorities try to find his next of kin, said Cochise County Sheriff Office public information officer Carol Capas.
The man was arrested by Willcox police on June 25 and booked on suspicion of providing false information to a police officer as well as disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing.