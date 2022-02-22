COCHISE COUNTY — Former Phoenix resident Jesus Moreno-Cruz was convicted of three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and was sentenced to five years in the Arizona Department of Corrections.
Division I Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal ruled that Moreno-Cruz, 29, was guilty of a Class 3 felony during his sentencing Feb. 22.
Cardinal said Moreno-Cruz will serve a minimum of five years at the Department of Corrections and will be fined $500.
She said Moreno-Cruz will have to serve at least 85% of his sentence before he can be released. She said he has 178 days of incarceration credit.
Moreno-Cruz appeared in person in court after having his sentencing delayed for 30 days.
He was initially scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 25, but a motion by defense attorney Travis Jenson requesting the hearing be continued for a month was granted so Moreno-Cruz could be present in person.
Moreno-Cruz was able to appear last month, only via video conference since his pod in the Cochise County Jail was in quarantine for COVID-19. Moreno-Cruz was not available until after Jan. 27.
In August, Moreno-Cruz was charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He was initially pulled over by a Department of Public Safety officer for speeding. The stop involved the U.S. Border Patrol, which coordinated with Homeland Security Investigations.
The case was forwarded to Sierra Vista Police Department Detective Thomas Ransford, who is a HSI task force officer.
On Aug. 28, Moreno-Cruz was arrested by SVPD after a search warrant had been obtained and evidence of his possession of three illicit child images on his electronic device was found, each a Class 2 felony.
His bond was initially set at $100,000, however Cochise County Chief Criminal Deputy County Attorney Lori Zucco said he has been held in custody without bond since Nov. 29.
Zucco said Moreno-Cruz will have to be registered as a sex offender for life.