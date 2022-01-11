COCHISE COUNTY — Jesus Moreno-Cruz, who was charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor last year, has pleaded guilty and is set for a sentencing hearing at Cochise County Superior Court at the end of the month.
Moreno-Cruz, 29, formerly a Phoenix resident, was stopped for speeding by a Department of Public Safety officer in August, according to Sierra Vista Police Department Detective Thomas Ransford.
Ransford said the stop involved the U.S. Border Patrol, which in turn coordinated with Homeland Security Investigations. Ransford said the case was forwarded to him through his position as a HSI task force officer.
After SVPD obtained a search warrant for Moreno-Cruz's electronic device, evidence of his possession of illicit child images on his electronic device was found, according to an Aug. 30 press release.
According to the probable cause report, Moreno-Cruz was charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor for the three illicit child images in his possession, each a Class 2 felony.
Moreno-Cruz was arrested by SVPD on Aug. 28, 2021. Initially, he was booked in the Cochise County Jail on a $100,000 bond. However, Cochise County Chief Criminal Deputy County Attorney Lori Zucco said he has been held in custody without bond since Nov. 29.
Zucco said Moreno-Cruz pleaded guilty in court Nov. 29. She also said he is set to be sentenced to five years in prison and will have to be a registered as a sex offender for life.
"He will also have fines/fees/surcharges," said Zucco in an email.
Moreno-Cruz is scheduled for a sentencing hearing in Division One with Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal Jan. 24 at 3 p.m.