COCHISE COUNTY — Luis Cesar Fernandez De Castro, formerly a Sierra Vista resident, was sentenced to 15 years in prison plus lifetime probation Thursday as his mother, stepfather and a family friend were present in the courtroom.
"I don't believe 15 years is a tragedy," said Fernandez De Castro during his address to the court Thursday. "I hope to make the best of my time and to move forward with my life as quick as I can."
Fernandez De Castro was found guilty on three charges of possessing and distributing sexually graphic images of minors younger than 15, all Class 3 felonies.
Division 4 Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson said Fernandez De Castro will serve his sentence consecutively with 10 years on the first count and five years on the second count.
Dickerson said Fernandez De Castro has 216 days of jail credit, which can be applied to the sentence for the first count but not on the second count.
On count three, Dickerson said Fernandez De Castro will be placed on lifetime standard probation and will have to be a registered as a sex offender. Dickerson added that Fernandez De Castro will have to serve 85% of his sentence before he's eligible to be released.
Dickerson concluded that Fernandez De Castro will continue to be held in custody by the Cochise County Sheriff's Department until the Department of Corrections takes him into custody.
Sierra Vista Police Department initially heard about Fernandez De Castro last year from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
In July, SVPD received a tip from NCMEC, which received a report from Snapchat about Fernandez De Castro transferring three illicit child images over its platform on June 20.
Fernandez De Castro’s attorney, Cynthia Brubaker, confirmed during his change of plea agreement hearing on March 10 that Fernandez De Castro possessed and shared the explicit images via his cell phone.
Homeland Security Investigations special agents and SVPD detectives served a search warrant on Fernandez De Castro’s residence Aug. 27 and found evidence of “illicit activities” during the search. He was arrested soon after.
He has since been in custody at the Cochise County Jail and his pretrial conference delayed numerous times.