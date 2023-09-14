tapia sentenced

BISBEE — A 54-year-old Idaho man sits in the Cochise County jail awaiting transfer to state prison where he will spend the next 20 years after pleading guilty to ongoing sexual misconduct with a 12-year-old Sierra Vista girl back in 1993 that led to her pregnancy, a judge ruled last week. 

Rene Francisco Tapia, who was in his early 20s at the time of the sexual offenses, was not taken into custody for his crimes until February of this year. He signed a plea agreement in July, admitting to one count of engaging in sexual intercourse with a minor under the age of 14 between January and April 1993. 

