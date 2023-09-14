BISBEE — A 54-year-old Idaho man sits in the Cochise County jail awaiting transfer to state prison where he will spend the next 20 years after pleading guilty to ongoing sexual misconduct with a 12-year-old Sierra Vista girl back in 1993 that led to her pregnancy, a judge ruled last week.
Rene Francisco Tapia, who was in his early 20s at the time of the sexual offenses, was not taken into custody for his crimes until February of this year. He signed a plea agreement in July, admitting to one count of engaging in sexual intercourse with a minor under the age of 14 between January and April 1993.
The plea agreement negotiated by Deputy County Attorney Terisha Driggs with the consent of the victim called for the length of Tapia’s prison sentence to be left to the discretion of Judge Timothy Dickerson of the Cochise County Superior Court.
Dickerson, however, was limited under a state law in effect in 1993 to imposing a 15, 20, or 25-year term. The sentence also leaves Tapia ineligible for early release credits as the offense he admitted to is considered a dangerous crime against children.
On Sept. 8, Tapia stood in front of Dickerson for sentencing. The judge imposed the 20-year term, despite several letters from Tapia’s family seeking leniency.
Dickerson also ordered Tapia to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.
The plea deal and sentencing represented an unexpectedly quick resolution of a 30-year-old case not reported to law enforcement authorities until May 2014.
Deputy County Attorney Terisha Driggs, the assigned prosecutor, noted in a presentence memo to Dickerson that the victim gave birth in 1993, meaning she was impregnated when she was 12.
The girl, Driggs added, was at high risk of victimization at the time, with a father in prison and a mother who “did not take an active parenting role” due to substance abuse issues.
The victim learned she was pregnant at three months, but before she told anyone she was involved in an accident that briefly left her in a coma, Driggs noted. This left the girl bedridden throughout the remainder of her pregnancy, court records show.
There is no indication of a police report being filed by hospital staff or the girl’s family at the time. Arizona Child Protective Services was contacted by the hospital but there is no record of anyone from the state agency notifying law enforcement either, Driggs added.
According to court records, the matter was first reported to the Sierra Vista Police Department in 2014 when the victim, then in her 30s, came forward. She proceeded to describe enduring months of sexual misconduct in 1993 until Tapia was arrested and convicted of burglary before their baby was born.
The two had some correspondence while Tapia was in prison, the victim stated, and upon Tapia’s release he briefly continued a sexual relationship with the girl, by then about 17 years old. The two even lived together for a very short time, along with the daughter, but all contact had ended by 1999, she reported to SVPD.
A short time later, Tapia moved out of Arizona. Court records show he became clean and sober and had no encounters with police until a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive taskforce showed up at his home in Idaho earlier this year for extradition to Arizona on child rape charges.
The 2014 police report also notes the victim’s 20-year-old daughter had recently reached out to her biological father. This prompted the victim to confront Tapia as part of her efforts to heal from her childhood trauma, she told the officer.
According to the prosecutor, Tapia then begged the victim in a series of text messages to not pursue criminal charges for his misconduct so many years earlier. Driggs noted Tapia took the position that the victim was “messing with my life.”
As a result of the victim’s 2014 report to SVPD, an officer spoke with Tapia by phone in 2015. The call was recorded, according to the police report, and Tapia admitted having sex with the victim when he was in his 20s.
He knew the girl was under the age of 15 but told the Sierra Vista officer he did not know at the time just how young the girl was. The report shows Tapia had known since 1993 that he fathered a child.
The Cochise County Attorney’s Office received a referral from SVPD in December 2015 for possible prosecution. The next update to the police report was in November 2016, noting a prosecutor asked for the police department to resend the file.
Nothing new was added to the SVPD report until May 2021 in response to a call from the victim. The report notes the victim expressed frustration that the county attorney’s office was not prosecuting Tapia.
However, a felony criminal complaint had been filed in 2017. The Cochise County Attorney’s Office even sent a summons to Tapia to appear in Sierra Vista Justice Court on the charges.
It appears the summons was never personally served on Tapia, according to Driggs, and the 2017 case went no further because an arrest warrant issued by the court was valid only in Arizona.
Then in April 2022, Driggs secured a supervening indictment from a Cochise County grand jury. A new warrant, valid nationwide, allowed SVPD to seek assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service in taking Tapia into custody in Idaho.
Tapia did not fight extradition after being arrested and was transported to the Cochise County jail, where he arrived Feb. 26 on a $100,000 bond. A judge later reduced the bond amount to $50,000 which allowed Tapia to secure his pretrial release and return to Idaho with the judge’s permission after 77 days in jail.
Dickerson’s sentencing decision involved weighing several opposing arguments.
Tapia was in a long-term romantic relationship at the time of his arrest and was raising two children under the age of 16. His defense attorney and family wrote letters to the judge asking for only a 15-year sentence.
Those leniency letters focused on the fact Tapia did not pose a risk of reoffending. After leaving Arizona, Tapia grew up “to become a responsible adult” who has been living “a quiet, productive life with his family” in Idaho, his mother wrote to the judge.
“I do not condone breaking the law. Neither myself nor any member of our family by no means condone René's actions of the past,” the mother added, arguing her son is not the person he was in 1993.
Similar sentiments were written by Tapia’s sister, who admitted her brother became involved with people and drugs in the early 1990s “that caused him to become a person I did not recognize.”
She noted over the years Tapia worked through his past issues, had his 1993 burglary conviction expunged by a Cochise County judge in 2011, and has expressed remorse for his past mistakes.
Dickerson also heard from the Cochise County Adult Probation Department tasked with preparing a presentence report for the judge. The report recommended a 20-year prison term.
Driggs, however, argued for the maximum 25-year sentence. She countered the calls for leniency by pointing to the victim’s argument that Tapia’s life had been “unjustly enriched” over the last 30 years by avoiding accountability for his criminal conduct.
“The emotional harm caused by the Defendant’s actions will remain with (the victim) for the rest of her life,” Driggs argued. “He stole her childhood.”
Driggs also argued that the fact Tapia has been law-abiding since his release from prison in 1998 and had his 1993 conviction set aside should not be viewed as mitigating factors. And she took issue with one of Tapia’s presentencing comments about how he would already be out of prison if he had been prosecuted for his sex crimes back in 1993.
“For 30 years, the Defendant has lived his life without the responsibility of raising the daughter he had with (the victim),” she noted. “He has lived his life without the stigma associated with having to register as a sex offender and having spent 15 to 25 years in prison for his conduct.”
Driggs also used her presentence memo to refocus Dickerson on the victim.
“For 30 years (the victim) has had to raise their child, face the trauma and stigma of having a child at age 13, and overcome financial and emotional struggles,” the prosecutor wrote. “What would (the victim’s) life be life if the Defendant had not decided to rape a 12-year-old?”