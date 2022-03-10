COCHISE COUNTY — Former Sierra Vista resident Luis Cesar Fernandez De Castro is set to be sentenced to 15 years in prison and lifetime probation after his change of plea agreement hearing on Thursday.
Fernandez De Castro, who appeared in court in person on March 10, pleaded guilty to three charges of possessing and distributing sexually graphic images of minors younger than 15, all Class 3 felonies.
Division 4 Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson outlined the terms of Fernandez De Castro's sentence, which includes 10 years on Count 1 and a five years on Count 2, to be served consecutively.
For Count 3, Fernandez De Castro will serve a lifetime on probation but must serve 85% of his sentence before he's eligible.
Additionally, he will be fined $614.
Sierra Vista Police Department initially heard about Fernandez De Castro last year from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
In July, SVPD received a tip from NCMEC, which received a report from Snapchat about Fernandez De Castro transferring three illicit child images over their platform on June 20, 2021.
Fernandez De Castro's attorney, Cynthia Brubaker, confirmed Thursday that Fernandez De Castro possessed and shared the explicit images via his cell phone.
Homeland Security Investigations special agents and SVPD detectives served a search warrant on Fernandez De Castro’s residence Aug. 27, and found evidence of “illicit activities” during the search. He was arrested soon after.
He has since been in custody at the Cochise County Jail and his pretrial conference delayed numerous times.
Fernandez De Castro's sentencing is scheduled for March 31 at 9 a.m.