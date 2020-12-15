BENSON — Promoting local businesses, advocating for veterans and assisting the less fortunate are just some of the ways Najayyah Many Horses has been serving Benson.
In the three years that Many Horses worked as a part-time receptionist and office manager for the Benson/San Pedro Valley Chamber of Commerce, she became the face of the chamber through numerous events she helped organize and promote. Many Horses serves as president of the Community Food Pantry of Benson and has organized fundraisers for the community’s benefit. In the midst of this whirlwind pace, she spearheaded a four-day American Veterans Traveling Tribute last September, an initial event that drew hundreds of visitors to Benson.
But after three years with the chamber, Many Horses decided to resign her position. Dec. 11 was her last day with the organization.
“I want to focus on my volunteer work with the food pantry, which is my passion,” she said. “I’m going to miss the chamber, but it was time for me to slow down, spend more time with my family and devote more time to some of the services I would like to bring to the food pantry.”
There are those who believe that Many Horses’s departure from the chamber will leave a void that will be difficult to fill.
“Najayyah brings so much energy and passion to everything she does,” said Benson Mayor Toney King. “She brought the city and chamber back together through her hard work and passion for our business community. The Benson Chamber of Commerce has lost a rare jewel with Najayyah’s resignation. Her ‘can do’ spirit will be missed.”
It’s that “can do” spirit and tireless drive that earned Many Horses a 2020 “Citizen of the Year” nomination from Kathryn Williams.
“Najayyah is one of the hardest working advocates for our veterans and the community at large,” Williams wrote in her nomination endorsement. “Her energy, optimism and faith in humanity make her a valuable neighbor to everyone in Cochise County.”
Pat Sepulvepa-Myers worked closely with Many Horses through her volunteer work at the chamber and role as a chamber board member.
“Najayyah was hired to work four hours a day, Monday through Friday as a part-time secretary,” Meyers said. “But she worked far more than that. When she put on events, it was not unusual for Najayyah to work 12-hour days or more. She was an office secretary, program event coordinator, chamber membership manager and social media technician, all rolled into one huge hat,” Meyers said. “It was through Najayyah’s efforts that valuable networking between the chamber and city government was established.”
Former Benson chamber member Eve Schaefer runs a home-based business selling Mary Kay products.
“The chamber has lost a caring employee,” she said after learning of Many Horses’ decision to resign. “She always made a point of making everyone feel important and needed. I feel that Najayyah went above and beyond all expectations. I will miss her very much.”
About Najayyah Many Horses
Najayyah Many Horses and her husband, Danny, moved to Benson from New Mexico’s four corners area about six years ago after Danny’s job transfer.
At the time of their arrival, Najayyah had retired as a corporate trainer.
“I was looking forward to my new adventure in Southeastern Arizona,” she said. “Two days after my arrival in Benson, I saw that the Food Pantry was looking for volunteers, and called the number and spoke to Carol Jenkins, the pantry’s vice president.”
Jenkins invited the newcomer to the pantry to see what it was all about, and the rest is history.
“Feeding people has always been my way of showing love to others,” Many Horses said. “I love to cook and I love sharing meals with others. As a child, I used to carry a bag with peanut butter, jelly, a loaf of bread and a butter knife in it. When I met children who were hungry, I would make them a sandwich.”
Many Horses grew up in the Washington, D.C., area where her mother worked for the public schools and her father was a railroad employee.
“Even though I grew up in a large, culturally rich area, my heart has always belonged to country living,” she said. “I always wanted a garden and lots of animals.”
Today, Najayyah and Danny live on a small ranch in Benson.
“We have chickens, goats, dogs, horses, donkeys, ducks and plenty of cats. I have a menagerie, and I love it. This is home to me.”
Many Horses says even though she no longer works for the chamber, her love for Benson and the business community is still strong.
“Service to the community is so important to me, and the best way I can be of service to this community is through the food pantry,” she said. “It’s just a different platform than what I was doing at the chamber. So, you’re not getting rid of me. I’m still here!”