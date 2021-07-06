SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Unified School District will not require masks for students and staff for the 2021-22 school year, regardless of vaccination status.
“I’m sure that you all are aware that on Friday, the Legislature decided to make some changes and pass a law, and therefore, the mask-wearing mandates districts and cities could enforce is no longer allowed under law,” said SVUSD Superintendent Dr. Eric Holmes on Tuesday evening. “We can certainly recommend, which we certainly will be doing. But it cannot be mandated by the body for students and for staff. However, we can mandate it for visitors to our sites.
“While we will not be requiring (masks), we will strongly encourage parents of students and staff members who are not vaccinated to wear a mask.”
Holmes said the COVID-19 mitigation plan is subject to change based on the data on the virus.
“In this district, we have always based our decisions, and I think rightfully so, by what the numbers have told us,” said Holmes. “We have followed guidelines from CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and from the county and from the state in terms of the Department of Health as well as ADE (Arizona Department of Education). We will always follow that guidance and I will continue to do so.”
Holmes said that social distancing will continue to be practiced as much as possible along with sanitation practices.
“We’re going to encourage hand-washing, we’re going to continue to provide hand sanitizers in all the buildings,” said Holmes.
However, Holmes said the district’s COVID mitigation plan will be different than last year. All school sites will provide instruction five days a week, student clubs and organizations can resume normal activities, student breakfast and lunches will continue to be offered for free for the next school year, field trips can resume and there will be a reduction in the number of days required for quarantine for those exposed to the virus.
“Now if the student has been exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID, after day six they can have a test taken,” said Holmes. “And if the test is negative, they can return to school on day eight. That is the new CDC guideline.”
The Arizona Department of Health Services categorizes Cochise County as having a “moderate” COVID-19 transmission rate with 3.5% positivity in the county as of June 20.
Under this classification, K-12 schools can open for full in-person instruction, with sports and extracurricular activities permitted with social distancing.
After Holmes’ presentation, a comment was submitted by Chelle Pace, a parent of a SVUSD student.
“I’d like to ask that the people who influence this community, all in this room ... Please do not press the shot on our families and our children,” Pace said. “It (the vaccine) has not been out long enough, it has not been tested enough to know the long-term ramifications of it.
“I’m not saying that because we have been exposed to things ... that we should be lazy or careless in our daily living. We mask up when we need to, and we wash hands, and we take care of ourselves ... I believe it’s time to take off the masks for those who desire to do so. I also think that it’s time to continue wearing a mask for those who chose to do so. It should be a choice.”