COCHISE COUNTY — While the Maricopa County Superior Court debates the constitutionality of House Bill (HB) 2898 — which prohibits school districts from enforcing mask mandates — some school districts in Cochise County have chosen to reinstate their mask mandates after Judge Randall Warner ruled on Aug. 16 that the law doesn't take effect until Sept. 29.
Cochise County Health & Social Services Director Dr. Alicia Thompson said there have been 352 school-related COVID-19 cases countywide since Aug. 4.
"There have been three pediatric hospitalizations since the start of the semester and a total of eight since the start of the pandemic," said Thompson in an email. "At CHSS we align with the guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," which recomends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.
On Aug. 17, Sierra Vista Unified School District decided to reinstate its mask mandate, citing the recommendations from county, state and federal health agencies.
"Throughout this pandemic we have always followed the guidance from the CDC, Arizona Health Department, Cochise County Health Department and the Arizona Department of Education, and our district’s decision to reinstate our masking guidelines comes directly from that guidance," said SVUSD Superintendent Dr. Eric Holmes in an email.
Holmes said as of Sept. 21 SVUSD has 128 students and 10 staff members who have tested positive since school started on Aug. 4, and 728 students and staff have had to quarantine.
"We have noticed a positive impact from our masking guidelines from the numbers we have prior to August 19th," said Holmes.
Douglas Unified School District reinstated its mask mandate on Aug. 18.
"The decision was based on CDC, State Health Department and Cochise County Health Department recommendations," said DUSD Superintendent Ana Samaniego in an email. "We listened to science and health experts."
Since DUSD started the 2021-22 school year on Aug. 5, Samaniego said that the district had 35 students and seven staff members test positive for COVID-19, with 63 students and staff having to quarantine.
The Bisbee Unified School District chose to keep masks optional.
"When we developed the mitigation plan for this year we stayed with recommending the masks," said BUSD Superintendent Tom Woody in an email. "Partly due to the legislature banning them (originally it was stated that the bill was retroactive to July 1). We have left this decision open to change depending on the number of COVID cases that we have with the students."
Woody said the district has 15 COVID cases with 102 people quarantined.
"COVID cases are not much different from last year," said Woody. "Due to not having all students wear masks the number of students who have to quarantine is greater than last year. So far we have not seen a student that was exposed and quarantined end up testing positive."
The Herald/Review reached out to the Benson Unified School District, Willcox Unified School District, Tombstone Unified School District and the San Simon Unified School District, but officials were not immediately available for comment.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 2,816 people younger than 20 years old are in the hospital with COVID-19 statewide as of Sept. 24.
In Cochise County, AZDHS reported 824 people of all ages are hospitalized with COVID-19 with 321 deaths.
On Sept. 24, Pima County co-authored a study with the CDC on the effectiveness of school mask mandates on COVID-19 outbreaks in schools.
The study looked at 98% of the K–12 public non-charter schools in Maricopa and Pima counties (1,020 of 1,041 total).
The study looked at schools that established an early mask mandate before the beginning of the school year, a late mask mandate that started after the beginning of the school year and schools that did not establish a mask mandate.
The study found that of the 191 school-associated outbreaks between July 15-Aug. 31, 8.4% of school-associated COVID-19 outbreaks came from schools with an early mask mandate, 32.5% came from schools with late mask mandates, and 59.2% came from schools with no mask mandate.
Cochise County school districts plan to make necessary actions to abide by the state law.
Samaniego said that after Sept. 28, masks will be optional for DUSD students and staff.
"SVUSD will always follow state law and our masking guideline expires prior to the law taking effect on September 29th," said Holmes. "Should any ruling effect the law we will evaluate our policy and continue to follow the guidance from the CDC, Arizona Health Department, Cochise County Health Department and the Arizona Department of Education."
"It will be a discussion with the board to decide how to proceed," said Woody. "My thought is to base the masks on CDC guidelines and the current COVID situation in the community and county."