Vapes

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes and 32 other attorneys general from around the country are asking the Food and Drug Administration to ban flavored e-cigarettes and crack down on marketing that targets youth. Photo taken at Stogies Smoke & Vape in downtown Phoenix on Sept. 7, 2023. (Photo by Kevinjonah Paguio/Cronkite News)

 

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes and 32 other attorneys general from around the country signed a letter outlining recommendations to cut down on youth vaping numbers. Federal data shows millions of teens regularly use electronic cigarettes, especially flavored products. 

In the Aug. 29 letter, the officials suggested that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration take several actions against the e-cigarette industry to make vaping less appealing to young people.

