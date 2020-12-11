McCully-Graminski

Mr. and Mrs. John Graminski, and Mardell Nordrum and Dennis McCully have the pleasure of announcing the marriage of their children, Elisabeth (Lisa) Graminski and Scott McCully Nov. 19, 2020, in Vancouver, Washington.
The bride, an artist and homemaker, attended public schools in Sierra Vista and Edwardsville, Illinois. She graduated from Washington State University Vancouver in 2019.
The groom, a personal banker, attended Kelso High School in Washington and graduated from Washington State University Vancouver in 2019.
The maid of honor was the bride’s mother, Peggi Meyer Graminski of Vancouver. The best man was Kevin McCully of Longview, Washington.
The newlyweds reside in Newport, Oregon, and plan to enjoy a wedding trip to the Bahamas after COVID restrictions are lifted.