mcintyre (copy)

Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

In the last eight years that I have served as County Attorney, this office has accomplished many things. There remains much more to accomplish, and new programs and services were already in the process of being developed and implemented before the poor choices leading to my arrest on January 28th.

I regret that those choices cloud the great work of the many professionals with whom I have the joy of working, some for my entire 18 years. The misdemeanor charge pending against me does not present a legal impediment to my remaining the Cochise County Attorney. The question I struggled with personally was whether it presented a moral impediment.

Tags

