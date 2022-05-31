ELGIN — When it comes to the power of the press and the enduring strength of newspapers, Ken Marshall has it in spades.
Or more succinctly, in bricks.
Thousands upon thousands of homemade, solar-kiln dried bricks made with 5,900 pounds of newspapers — 500 pounds of which will be donated from the Herald/Review — is what Marshall is using to construct a home tucked away deep in the backcountry of Elgin.
Marshall’s one-of-a-kind, do-it-yourself house is part of his environmental stance when it comes to building and trying to keep Mother Earth as green as he can.
There are no shortcuts, and it’s no easy chore building bricks like this: It’s time-consuming, and it's hours and hours of manual labor in the high desert, Arizona heat.
But the 64-year-old Marshall wouldn’t have it any other way.
A former mason who's been building things most of his life, Marshall has been laboring away with the patience of a monk on his 2,000-square-foot house for about 18 months and hopes to complete it in August.
When the house is finished, Marshall figures he'll have used 2,700 homemade blocks (also known as papercrete) made from 118 batches combining newspapers, cement, water, borax and cement coloring that are so light you'd swear they were made from foam.
Weighing five pounds, they're 55 pounds less than an adobe brick Marshal was planning on initially using until he met a man in Apache Junction who built a papercrete casitas on his property. When Marshall saw how cool it was inside during the sweltering Arizona summer and how lightweight the bricks were, he was an instant believer.
He was so convinced of building a house with bricks mixed with newspapers he placed a 4 foot-by-4 foot-by-30 foot box in front of his Mesa house with a sign that read, 'Need newspapers for green project.' He was soon collecting 250 pounds per week.
"I was sold on the spot," said Marshall, a former project manager for the city of Queen Creek. "I knew this was the way to go. The weight alone was not only easier on the body, but the combined insulation value was more than twice that of a traditional 2-foot-by-6-foot framed house. That's pretty incredible."
Take a look at how Marshall makes his bricks: Using a mixture of 100 pounds of newspaper, 96 pounds of Portland cement, cement color, borax (it inhibits mold growth) and water, he dumps it all into a pull-behind mixer. It is towed behind his truck until mixed and then driven over block forms he built.
Since 50 pounds of newspaper will make 23 bricks, he'll make two to three batches per week, or 69 bricks the size of a traditional cinder block. He cuts them to size on a 1950s meat-cutting band saw (they cut as easily as butter) and recycles the scraps back into another mixture.
The process is so green there's not one shred of waste.
"It was a little tricky at first to get the mix just right so there was a bunch of trial and error," he explained. "It took about eight to 10 batches to get it right."
But even the "error" batches weren't wasted — he just recycled them into the next mixture. Bricks that are too thin are used for his windowsills.
After a couple days, the blocks are removed from the forms and dry for a few days. While drying, he hand-shapes them daily to prevent sagging and distortion.
When they're firm enough to pick up, he puts them in a homemade solar kiln — where temperatures can reach 140 degrees — to dry for a couple weeks. He'll then remove them, round off their sharp edges with a rasp, and they're ready to be installed.
It's a far cry from loading up the pickup at Home Depot with pallet loads of bricks.
"It's been a long road and a real labor of love," said Marshall, whose great, great-grandfather homesteaded in the area (Elgin Elementary School sits on the family's former property). "It's been a ton of work, and each step has been a very slow process. It's definitely been an enjoyable journey, but I'm ready for it to be done. As in over."
When it's completed, he'll water seal the entire house. It sits on his 10-acre spread with 360-degree views of Santa Cruz County's panoramic valley he enjoys with his wife.
"There are just so many little steps to all of this," he said. "It's not for your everyday do-it-yourselfer. Everything in making these bricks moves real slow, each process seems to take a couple of weeks. It's not for someone in a hurry, looking to get things done quickly."
So, if it's so labor intensive and such a lengthy process, why do this in the first place?
"Aside from knowing you did this thing every inch of the way yourself, there's the insulation factor," he explained. "When installed on an insulated 2-foot-by-6-foot framed house with R-19 insulation, the insulation value of these bricks is approximately R-3.2 – R-3.5 per inch, which means the total insulation should be R-44 – R-47 for the walls of the house."
That's a massive amount of insulation, which translates into a huge savings on electricity. Marshall said he hasn't needed to run the air conditioner; even during last summer's sweltering heat, they barely ran the AC when the installation began.
Aside from the pride of accomplishment, there's another reason for Marshall in tackling such an ordeal.
"When I'm done, I can sit back and look at it and say I have the only house in Southern Arizona made out of newspapers," he said.