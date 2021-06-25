SIERRA VISTA — After 18 years of working as a nurse at the Canyon Vista Medical Center, Clinical Coordinator Yssa Encinas of Women and Children’s Services received the hospital’s nomination for the annual Mercy Award.
The Mercy Award is given by LifePoint Health, the medical center’s company, to staffers who go above and beyond in their work at all hospitals under LifePoint. As the hospital’s nominee, Encinas will be in the running for the company-wide award.
“When you’re a patient, you can’t always control your situation,” said Stacey Huffman, a registered nurse at the hospital who Encinas helped to train. “As a woman you’re very exposed … and (Encinas) makes sure that you still have that element of dignity within that labor room or the (operating room). She preserves that more than anything.”
Especially in a labor and delivery department, Huffman says that having a compassionate nurse is important. She recalled one of the moments that brought her to nominate Encinas for the Mercy Award, when a first-time mother came into the hospital.
“One of our patients came in — she was all by herself, first baby, and she had to go back for a cesarean. But in the middle of all this, we noticed that she had a (lice) infestation in her hair … and Yssa was the one that was like, no, I’ll be in there for her, and she covered her ... and she was in there for two hours just combing everything out of her hair, working and, you know, helping her get rid of this infestation,” Huffman said.
Encinas said she wants to make sure people always receive love and compassion from her, because that support from nurses is what made her want to become one.
“As a kid, I was sick a lot. … Pretty much every year, I would spend a few days in the hospital when my allergies and asthma would get bad, but I noticed it was the nurses that paid more attention to me,” Encinas said. “They made me feel comfortable and not scared to be in the hospital.”
Encinas started her career as a staff nurse and moved on to work as a charge nurse, then a clinical nurse leader. In 2009, she became a fetal monitoring instructor and discovered a passion for education.
“I think once I became a charge nurse and had to really step up my role of responsibility, I felt that it was my duty to get better,” Encinas said.
That passion led Encinas to apply for her current role, in which she trains new nurses and makes sure all the staff are up to date in their skills. It involves a lot of hands-on work with other nurses and patients, as well as office time as she makes sure the staff is in compliance with the hospital’s requirements.
To prepare for the role, Encinas got a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Walden University online. She did it in three years while working at the medical center, along with a group of fellow nurses. Encinas finished on May 16 with a Master of Science in Nursing Education degree.
“I remember being scared as a new nurse, and being so unsure of myself,” Encinas said. “I really appreciated all those nurses with experience that took me on and made me feel comfortable and just helped me to grow professionally. So I felt like I wanted to do that for others, too.”
Huffman recalled that during training, Encinas would explain everything she did, answer questions and encourage and support Huffman in developing her own ideas.
“She doesn’t make you feel like you don’t know what you’re doing,” Huffman said.
Encinas said the other nurses feel like sisters to her, and the community aspect of the job is one of her favorite things about it.
“Here, I get to see a lot of my community members,” Encinas said. “I’ve been involved in a lot of their delivery, so I get to see a lot of these kids, you know, that are my kids’ ages, so I’ll go to ... a school function and people are like, look, this is my baby that you helped me deliver. So I feel like there’s a connection.”
Outside of her work at the hospital, Encinas also volunteers at the House of Hope in Douglas, a home for women who are victims of domestic violence, and is involved with her daughter’s Girl Scouts troop. She loves to go dancing with her husband and spend time with her family.
After receiving the hospital’s nomination, Encinas found out she would be going to Nashville, Tennessee, to participate in the selection of LifePoint’s Mercy Award winner.
“(Initially) I thought, OK, well … I’ll get a pizza party,” Encinas said. “And my mom’s like, hopefully you’ll get a coupon for like, Dairy Queen or something, so I go, OK. And then when they told me, you get to go to Nashville, I was like, what? Yeah, so … it’s just like the, I don’t know, like the cherry on top.”
In a Mercy Award winner, Encinas said she looks for someone who wants to advocate for patients and show care and compassion in what they do every day. At the medical center, she said there were many people with those qualities, so she has lots of future nominees in mind.
“I’m not who I am just for the recognition,” Encinas said of receiving the nomination. “I want to put that effort and that love and caring compassion into every day of work. But it’s really nice to be recognized for it.”