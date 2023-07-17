The U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca have come full circle once again. It’s time for me and my wife Stacey to say our farewells to the installation and community that we have come to love. But don’t worry, I’ll still be monitoring Team Huachuca’s great work. As I always say: it’s not goodbye, it’s see you on the high ground!

I want to extend a warm welcome to Brig. Gen. Richard Appelhans and his family, as he prepares to take on the role of senior commander for the installation and become the 15th Chief of the Military Intelligence Corps. The Appelhans family are no strangers to Fort Huachuca and the surrounding communities as Rick served as the director of the Training and Doctrine Capability Manager seven years ago.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?