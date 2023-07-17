The U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca have come full circle once again. It’s time for me and my wife Stacey to say our farewells to the installation and community that we have come to love. But don’t worry, I’ll still be monitoring Team Huachuca’s great work. As I always say: it’s not goodbye, it’s see you on the high ground!
I want to extend a warm welcome to Brig. Gen. Richard Appelhans and his family, as he prepares to take on the role of senior commander for the installation and become the 15th Chief of the Military Intelligence Corps. The Appelhans family are no strangers to Fort Huachuca and the surrounding communities as Rick served as the director of the Training and Doctrine Capability Manager seven years ago.
When I took command of the installation, COVID-19 was in full swing, and it presented many challenges. Namely, the health risks to our personnel, who frequently operate in close quarters and shared living spaces. To protect my No. 1 priority, we had to be creative to continue our training mission, preserve our operational readiness, and protect the health of our workforce. It was a challenge, but we came out on the other side by being innovative and implementing processes that allowed us to continue the important work we do here at Fort Huachuca.
I was lucky to serve a third year as the commanding general because it allowed Team Huachuca to really focus on some incredible things here at the Edge of the Frontier. Tomorrow’s battlefields will bring new challenges, and we cannot rest on these accomplishments.
Modernization of the installation is ongoing. The Army modernization effort, which shifted our focus from counter-insurgency to large-scale combat operations against peer and near-peer threats across all five domains has changed how we train and fight. The 1LT John R. Fox range allows soldiers to train unique capabilities in the electromagnetic spectrum. Our location and environment are extremely valuable for testing electronic emitting capabilities, along with our “special use” airspace. Fort Huachuca is the only location across the entire nation that the DOD can train in an environment that replicates the full scope of threat capabilities in the electromagnetic spectrum. The valley we live in creates a natural boundary that shields us from significant electronic “noise” from population centers like Tucson. This allows us to accomplish the important test mission we provide the Army and joint services. The same environment that supports testing also allows Fort Huachuca to inform the Army on modern peer-informed targets and ranges on which soldiers will train with emerging equipment.
We have seen these modernization efforts through events like Vanguard and providing training space to organizations like the Multi-Domain Task Force, Ranger Regiment MI BN, Naval Special Warfare Command and many more that will greatly impact our war fighting capabilities as we deliver the Army 2030, Army 2040 and beyond.
Forming the foundation of all this training and modernization was one central theme: people first. Senior leadership in the Army recognized our commitment to people multiple times. In 2021, Fort Huachuca was recognized as U.S. Army Installation Command’s Best Garrison. One year later, the Secretary of Defense, the Honorable Lloyd J. Austin, announced Fort Huachuca as the 2022 Army recipient of the Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence. These are highly competitive awards, and I am very proud of our community here at the Edge of the Frontier for achieving these recognitions.
Since taking command, the installation has revitalized the history of Fort Huachuca and the Buffalo Soldiers. We are getting ready to celebrate National Buffalo Soldier Day with a ceremony at 10 a.m. July 28, in Fitch Auditorium to honor the memory of those Black cavalry troops whose patriotism and valor protected American citizens and contributed to the building of key infrastructure in the West. I like to think we are continuing the work they started by expanding Fort Huachuca’s capabilities to defend the nation against emerging threats.
There are many wonderful things happening on Fort Huachuca right now, and I hope to see those capabilities and innovations continue to grow in the future. I want to thank the city of Sierra Vista and Cochise County leadership. I want to thank our state officials. And I want to thank those who live in our communities surrounding the installation; we can’t do what we do without your support, so thank you for being great partners and neighbors.
