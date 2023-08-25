threats

FORT HUACHUCA – August is Antiterrorism Awareness Month, highlighting the importance of programs like iWATCH Army, Operations Security training and Cybersecurity Awareness to educate the community and help deter threats.

Maintaining a strong defensive posture can prevent terrorist acts and protect people, Army critical assets, infrastructure and sensitive information.

