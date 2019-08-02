The annual Induction Ceremony of the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame will take place on Friday, October 18th, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Talking Stick Resort Conference Center, 9800 E. Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85256. Doors open at 11:00 a.m. The Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame is sponsored and administered by the Unified Arizona Veterans, Inc., Phoenix, Arizona, www.azuav.org. The Induction Ceremony recognizes and honors Arizona veterans who have honorably served their country and who continue to serve and inspire their fellow American citizens with civic deeds and accomplishments outside their military service, including Arizona Medal of Honor Recipients recognized for valor in action against enemy forces in wartime. The Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame is recognized by the Governor of Arizona and the Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services, and supported by the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame Society. This will be the 19th class of veterans inducted since the inception of the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame in 2001.
This year’s Induction Ceremony will recognize the Class of 2019:
• Arlan R. Allen, Jr., Army veteran, Phoenix, Arizona
• William M. Bates, Army veteran, Sierra Vista
• Francis M. Blain, USMC veteran, Lake Havasu City
• John Travis Burns, Army veteran, Phoenix
• Patricia Carlisle-Thompson, Army veteran, Wittmann
• James T. Consolato, Jr., USAF veteran, Golden Valley
• Robert E. Conte, Army veteran, Sierra Vista
• Kenneth L. Dowse, Navy veteran, Tucson
• James E. Fuller, USMC veteran, Mesa (posthumous)
• Dennis W. Gardner, Navy veteran, Gilbert
• Roger D. Gowen, Navy veteran, Gold Canyon
• Bruce E. Hamilton, Army veteran, Sonoita
• Ludwig G. Kuttner, USMC veteran, Hereford
• Larry D. Leighton, Army veteran, Sun City West
• Thomas W. Meaker, USMC veteran, Laveen
• Paula L. Pedene, Navy veteran, Scottsdale
• Victor F. Peterson, Jr., USAF veteran, Buckeye
• Michael A. Russell, Army veteran, Glendale
• Jack N. Sanders, USAF veteran, Tucson
• Thomas E. Sheets, USMC veteran, Phoenix
• Donald D. Watts, USAF veteran, Peoria
• Michael W. Wold, Navy veteran, Carefree
Veterans, military, and the public are invited to the Induction Ceremony, which includes lunch. The lunch entrée will be Chicken. Special dietary needs such as requests for vegetarian meals will be accommodated.
Registration Information: Registration information is now available at the Unified Arizona Veterans website: www.azuav.org. You may register using a credit card on the website. Or, you can download/print the Registration Form, fill it out, and mail the Registration Form and your check or money order ($55 per guest) payable to “UAV” to: UAV, P.O. Box 34338, Phoenix, AZ 85067, Attn: Treasurer.
The “Early Bird” registration cost is $55 per person until September 30, 2019. From October 1st to October 10th, the registration fee, which includes lunch, changes to $65 per guest. Registrations with payment must be received in the UAV post office box by September 30th, and October 10th, respectively.
Veterans and the public who do not have access to the Registration form on the website www.azuav.org, please contact Carol Culbertson, Secretary, telephone 602.799.9480 cell, to have the form mailed to you. The final Registration due date is October 10th, 2019. Only registered guests will be allowed to attend the
Induction Ceremony with lunch. All lunches are pre-paid; lunches will not be sold at the Induction Ceremony event. For general information about the Induction Ceremony and luncheon, please contact Carol Culbertson, Secretary, Unified Arizona Veterans, at email: secretary@azuav.org, telephone 602.799.9480 cell.