FORT HUACHUCA — More than 35 organizations came together at Murr Community Center on July 20 for this year’s Back-to-School Fair. The fair was billed as an “information roundup” and many of the groups that participated dressed in boots and cowboy hats to show their spirit.

Paula Smedes, school liaison officer, said the fair was a “One-stop-shop, showcasing many of the resources that we have in our community.” She explained the goal was to put many different organizations together under one roof, so parents could learn about valuable resources and opportunities for their children.

