pcs

Then-Pfc. Justin Enzenbacher, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Fort Campbell, Kentucky, places his pub Ludo into his car for a ride in April 2022. Taking steps to prepare for a long road trip associated with a permanent change of station can reduce stress during a PCS move.

 Ethan Steinquest

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — This Permanent Change of Station season is shaping up to be a pivotal moment in the realm of relocations. Additionally, other changes are underway to enhance future moves and the overall experience for military personnel and their families.

One is a revision that gives more money to reimburse pet owners regarding incurred expenses. Another is the Defense Department contracting with one moving company to ensure better service, and now having a distinction for firearms with and without serial numbers that determine if it can be packed or not.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?