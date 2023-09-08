From left, Command Sgt. Maj. Jesse Townsend, U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence command sergeant major; Sheila Rivera, Family Advocacy Program site coordinator; Aimee Randazzo, USO senior operations and programs manager; Brig. Gen. Richard Appelhans, USAICoE & Fort Huachuca commanding general; Kelly Berry, FAP manager; Katherine Baker Curtis, FAP specialist; Alicia Tucker, Suicide Prevention Program manager; and Jwan Tucker 305th Military Intelligence Battalion instructor; get in the spirit of the Cosplay 5K Fun Run at Warrior-Sentinel Fields to kick off Suicide Prevention Month activities at Fort Huachuca.
The installation buzzes with energy as soldiers, family members and Army professionals gather for the 5K Cosplay Fun Run at Warrior-Sentinel Fields, Fort Huachuca. The event officially kicks off Suicide Prevention Month and begins with a speech from Brig. Gen. Richard Appelhans, commanding general, U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence & Fort Huachuca. Appelhans is accompanied by Command Sgt. Maj. Jesse Townsend, command sergeant major, USAICoE.
FORT HUACHUCA – The installation buzzed with energy as soldiers, family members and Army professionals gathered for the 5K Cosplay Fun Run Tuesday at Warrior-Sentinel Fields, officially kicking off Suicide Prevention Month, a campaign to foster connections and promote mental well-being within the military community.
The event began with a speech from Brig. Gen. Richard Appelhans, commanding general, U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence & Fort Huachuca, emphasizing the importance of interpersonal connections in preventing suicide.
"Good morning, team, and thanks for the motivation this morning," Appelhans said. "We are gathered here today to kick off Suicide Prevention Month, an event meant to bring people together. The best tool we have for preventing suicide is our connection with others."
Appelhans and Command Sgt. Maj. Jesse Townsend, command sergeant major, USAICoE, underscored the significance of the monthly campaign by signing the Suicide Prevention Month Proclamation.
The signing served as a formal commitment from the highest levels of leadership, affirming the installation's dedication to tackling the issue of suicide head-on and set the tone for the entire month, reminding everyone that suicide prevention is a collective responsibility that starts at the top.
"No matter your rank, your position, or your experience, you can make a significant impact in someone else's life through your attitude," Appelhans said.
"By caring about the people around you, recognizing the signs of suicidal ideation, or simply understanding when your peers are having a tough time, is what this month is all about.
"Suicide prevention is an enduring effort, so I ask that you always take a moment to think about how your actions and attitude impact the people in your life," he stressed.
The theme for this year's Suicide Prevention Month is "You Are a Light in Somebody's Life" which highlights the critical role relationships and interpersonal connections to family, friends and community play in prevention.
“Today's 5K fun run was more than just a morning of physical fitness,” said Alicia Tucker, suicide prevention coordinator and event organizer. “It was a rallying cry for the Fort Huachuca community to come together for suicide prevention. As we move through this month, let us all remember the importance of connection and the impact we can have on the lives of those around us.”
