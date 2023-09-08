FORT HUACHUCA – As people continue their return to normalcy following the previous three years of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new course, which aims to help people with their relationship skills, is available for free to anyone with post access.

The eight-week course, How to Avoid Being a Jerk, which began on Aug. 24, is hosted by Chaplain (Maj.) Brandon Johnson, family life chaplain, and Ronni Madden, counselor at Raymond W. Bliss Army Health Center (RWBAHC), every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. at Behavioral Health Clinic inside RWBAHC.

