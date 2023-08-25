FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — Fort Cavazos’ Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program organized its inaugural Apex gaming tournament on Friday at the United Service Organizations.

In a demonstration of balance and symmetry, Joint Base San Antonio’s BOSS program presented an equivalent number of teams, setting the stage for a gripping face-off between the two military powerhouses. The matchup not only promised thrilling gameplay but also symbolized the unity and camaraderie of the military community.

