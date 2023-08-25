As the Apex showdown against JBSA looms, a group of soldiers gather in the game room of the Fort Cavazos USO. Engrossed in discussion, they strategize and share insights in anticipation of the upcoming match.
Pvt. 1st Class Nichols Burke plays the video game Apex at the Fort Cavazos USO, competing alongside his team against JBSA. Despite the Fort Cavazos BOSS team not capturing a win, participants expressed appreciation for the experience.
Eric Franklin Fort Cavazos Public Affairs
FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — Fort Cavazos’ Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program organized its inaugural Apex gaming tournament on Friday at the United Service Organizations.
In a demonstration of balance and symmetry, Joint Base San Antonio’s BOSS program presented an equivalent number of teams, setting the stage for a gripping face-off between the two military powerhouses. The matchup not only promised thrilling gameplay but also symbolized the unity and camaraderie of the military community.
Sgt. Jasmine Tcha, the president of Fort Cavazos’ BOSS program, expressed her delight with the event’s success.
“I think this was a great turnout, especially it being our first one we did,” she reflected.
While the gameplay was a central aspect of the event, the tournament served a dual purpose. Beyond competition, it presented an invaluable opportunity for soldiers to delve deeper into and familiarize themselves with initiatives like BOSS.
Additionally, it highlighted the indispensable role that the USO plays in offering morale, welfare and recreation services, ensuring comprehensive well-being, and boosting the spirits of our military members and their families.
While initial hesitations might have loomed among some soldiers regarding these organizations, the notable triumph of the event has altered their perception.
“It makes me feel great to know we helped soldiers understand what the USO is and has to offer,” Tcha observed, echoing the broader sentiment.
One such soldier was Pvt. 1st Class Nicolas Burke, who emerged as one of the shining stars of the Apex tournament and reminisced about his pre-Army days when Apex was a staple in his gaming repertoire. The realization that many of his comrades shared his passion was a revelation.
“It’s interesting that others share my interests,” Burke mused. “When I joined the Army, I didn’t expect to find colleagues with similar interests, especially in my unit.”
Burke’s performance that day was commendable, landing him among the top three contenders from Fort Cavazos. And while the game was a highlight, his newfound appreciation for the USO was another significant takeaway.
“Before this tournament, I didn’t really know what the USO stood for,” he confessed as he geared up against the JBSA team online. “Now that I’ve learned about it, I’m eager to explore more.”
Even though the Fort Cavazos BOSS team didn’t secure a victory in the tournament, Tcha encapsulated the ethos and goals of the Fort Cavazos BOSS program for such events with a compelling vision for what lies ahead.
“We aim to go beyond competitions with neighboring bases,” she said. “We’re looking at a bigger picture, wanting to connect across all military installations.”
